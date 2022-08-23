A bunch of hunting opportunities kick off Aug. 30 and Sep. 1

Read full article on original website
rexburgstandardjournal.com
St. Anthony's Summerfest spices up Bridge Street
Thousands of people gathered in downtown St. Anthony on Thursday evening for the annual Summerfest celebration. More than one hundred vendors participated in the event.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
South Fremont defense powers Cougars to 2-0
South Fremont moved to 2-0 Friday after it held on to beat Timberlake 18-14 on the road. The Cougars scored the first touchdown of the game when quarterback Bryce Johnson hit wide receiver Preston Stoddard on a post route that he took 54 yards for a touchdown. Stoddard also started the second half with a punt return for a touchdown.
