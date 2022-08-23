A bunch of hunting opportunities kick off Aug. 30 and Sep. 1

South Fremont moved to 2-0 Friday after it held on to beat Timberlake 18-14 on the road. The Cougars scored the first touchdown of the game when quarterback Bryce Johnson hit wide receiver Preston Stoddard on a post route that he took 54 yards for a touchdown. Stoddard also started the second half with a punt return for a touchdown.

SAINT ANTHONY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO