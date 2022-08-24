ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shoreham, RI

New Shoreham, RI
New Shoreham, RI
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo

RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Shot in Providence Overnight - Suspect Arrested

A man was shot in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. The shooting took place off of Valley Street late Tuesday night. Police say a suspect is in custody. Shortly after 10:30 PM, police received a report of a possible shooting on Dorr Street. When detectives arrived on the scene,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

14-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Has Been Found—UPDATED

A missing 14-year-old boy has been found, according to Providence Police. Providence Police Department Youth Services Bureau Detectives are seeking assistance from the public regarding information into the whereabouts of Nathan Para, age 14 of Cumberland. According to police, Para was last seen on August 29 in the area of...
PROVIDENCE, RI

