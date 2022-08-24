ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, AR

wjpf.com

Arkansas man arrested for Murphysboro bank robbery

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJPF) – The man suspected of robbing a Murphysboro bank earlier this week is now behind bars. 58-year-old John Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was arrested Friday. At about 10:30a.m. Thursday, Hall walked into the Regions Bank on Walnut Street and demanded money from a teller....
City
ktoy1047.com

Sevier County suspects sought for check fraud

Amber Reed (right), also known as Amber Harris, is being sought along with an unknown male by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office for cashing thousands of dollars in fraudulent checks. The woman, identified as Amber Reed, along with an unidentified man, have cashed numerous checks in the Lockesburg, Arkansas, area...
KTBS

arkadelphian.com

Victims in rape case now total 19

There are now 19 official victims in the case against Glenwood businessman and former medical doctor Barry Alan Walker, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Turner said. With 21 felony counts — 19 victims and more coming forward — Turner said the case is the largest underage sex case that he has seen during his tenure in South Arkansas.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Leslie Rutledge
KTBS

Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased

DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
THV11

City of Hot Springs considering wage increases

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage. City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE

