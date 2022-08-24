ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25

August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
MARSHFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Lebanon, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#American Red Cross#Lebanon Fire Department
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOLR10 News

Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning

DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
DADEVILLE, MO
sgfcitizen.org

A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement

Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy