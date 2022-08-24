Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
K9 Lor was laid to rest Friday in Springfield
Retired Greene County Sheriff K9 Lor was laid to rest today. Lor's handler and owner James Craigmyle was joined at the service by Greene County deputies and other friends and family.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25
August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
Chase involving stolen truck leads to crash with school bus in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted a stolen truck just after 3 p.m. at Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. The truck caused several crashes as it sped away.
kwos.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning
DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
houstonherald.com
Department responds to Houston structure fire
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was at 9411 Highway E, north of Houston.
sgfcitizen.org
A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement
Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
Ozark’s Walter Barton: A look back at the first execution of the pandemic
Who was Walter Barton? In 1991, Walter Barton was living in a trailer at the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark, Missouri. The mobile home park was operated by 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. According to court documents, Gladys was a busy person at the park. Family, friends, tenants and business partners would visit often. On October 9, 1991, […]
Rolla woman accused of attempted child kidnapping
The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a Rolla woman for allegedly trying to take another woman's toddler while claiming the baby was her's all along.
Woman accused of attacking walker in Rountree neighborhood gets trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jimicia Wells, who is accused of assaulting a pedestrian she thought was leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house, received an Oct. 11 trial date. A probable cause statement about the Nov. 8, 2021 incident reported that Wells was collecting some of her belongings from an ex-boyfriend’s house in the Rountree neighborhood when she saw […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive they say is known to be violent.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 51-year-old Alfredo Herrera is wanted in Greene County on charges of DWI, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say Herrera is a suspect in assault cases. He has ‘My Love...
Comments / 0