Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Collegian
Penn State named among ‘Best of the Best’ LGBTQ-friendly schools by Campus Pride
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State was again recognized as a leading university for LGBTQ students according to the Campus Pride Index, continuing the University’s success from 2021 with another 5-out-of-5-star rating. "We are so thrilled to be named one of the top LGBTQ-Friendly Campuses for 2022 by...
The Daily Collegian
Abington equips diverse engineering majors with tools for success
ABINGTON Pa. — Penn State Abington is supporting the next generation of STEM majors through Engineering Ahead (EA), a summer academic enhancement program for incoming first-year students. It is designed to help participants succeed in math and science courses during the critical first semester of college. Michael Kagan, associate...
The Daily Collegian
Abington offers diversity, equity, inclusion in workplace certificate
ABINGTON, Pa. — Studies demonstrate that businesses with more inclusive cultures and policies experience increased innovation, profitability, and productivity, as well as enhanced resilience during crises. To support companies striving for more equitable work environments, the Office of Continuing Education at Penn State Abington is offering a certificate program...
Comments / 0