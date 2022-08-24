ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Abington equips diverse engineering majors with tools for success

ABINGTON Pa. — Penn State Abington is supporting the next generation of STEM majors through Engineering Ahead (EA), a summer academic enhancement program for incoming first-year students. It is designed to help participants succeed in math and science courses during the critical first semester of college. Michael Kagan, associate...
Abington offers diversity, equity, inclusion in workplace certificate

ABINGTON, Pa. — Studies demonstrate that businesses with more inclusive cultures and policies experience increased innovation, profitability, and productivity, as well as enhanced resilience during crises. To support companies striving for more equitable work environments, the Office of Continuing Education at Penn State Abington is offering a certificate program...
