'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn
Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
Russian Spy in NASA T-Shirt Caught Hunting HIMARS, Ukraine Says
The "agent of the Russian Federation" was "hunting" for the positions of the Ukrainian HIMARS, officials said.
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner
Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Opinion: Father of slain Russian commentator Darya Dugina has been fiercely critical of Putin
The recent assassination of Darya Dugina by a car bomb near Moscow brings the war in Ukraine home to Russia, Peter Rutland writes, and draws attention to Dugina's father, Alexander Dugin, a hardline nationalist who's criticized Putin for not pursuing the war more aggressively.
Putin Ally Threatens Nuke-Ready Planes After Wishing Ukraine ‘Peaceful Skies’
Belarusian aircraft are now capable of carrying Russian nuclear weapons, Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko announced Friday, in an ominous signal over six months into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. His threatening announcement comes just days after he sent Ukraine a happy Independence Day message, when he made...
Ukraine Citizen Who 'Destroyed' Russian Su-34 Jet With Rifle Given Medal
"I went 'bang' with my stick. And it was like 'bang.' And it [a Russian Su-34 jet] fell," Valeriy Fedorovych said.
Putin’s inner circle fear coup after war guru’s daughter blown up ‘by rogue FSB agents or Russian resistance fighters’
PUTIN'S inner circle are on high alert after the daughter of the mastermind behind his invasion of Ukraine was killed in a car bombing. Rogue elements within the Russian security services and resistance fighters who want to overthrow the regime are among the suspects in the Moscow assassination of Darya Dugina, 30.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Recent explosions deep behind Russia’s lines in Crimea have had a major psychological effect on Moscow’s leadership, western officials have said.More than half of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea – an area Moscow previously considered secure, according to the Ministry of Defence.The Kremlin is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle and President Vladimir Putin is struggling to hide Ukraine’s success from the Russian population, as thousands of Russians fleeing Crimea have streamed into the country, officials said...
Kremlin orders Norwegian consul to leave after being recorded saying 'I hate Russians'
The Kremlin has said that a Norwegian consul cannot remain in Russia after being recorded on video saying, "I hate Russians," during an angry outburst in a hotel lobby.
Senior Commander of Putin's Elite Special Forces Killed in Ukraine: Report
A decorated colonel with close ties to Vladimir Putin was reportedly found dead in Ukraine, joining other recent high-ranking Russian casualties.
Putin orders Russian army to recruit another 137,000 troops after losing an estimated 75,000 since Ukraine invasion began
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to recruit another 137,000 troops to replace the estimated 75,000 soldiers who have been killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine began. Putin signed the presidential decree which seeks to boost the number of armed forces' personnel to 2.39 million, including...
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in Tuesday's latest round of sanctions. The sanctions are a part of a series of measures targeting Kremlin elites in the Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kabaeva, who...
Exiled Russian Lawmaker's Task Is to 'Finish Off Putin'
"I think [the Ukraine war] will end with our victory and the physical death of Vladimir Putin," said Ilya Ponomarev.
