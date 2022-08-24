Yes. A bill passed during the 87th Texas Legislative Session does not generally exempt landlords of temporary residential leases from providing a disclosure notice about whether the landlord is aware that the dwelling is located in a 100‐year floodplain or that the dwelling has flooded within the last five years. The new Landlord’s Floodplain and Flood Notice (TREC 54-0), or another similar form that meets statutory requirements, can be provided along with the revised Seller’s Temporary Residential Lease and the Buyer’s Temporary Residential Lease in order to meet that statutory disclosure requirement.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO