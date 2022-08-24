Read full article on original website
Do You Really Have to Provide a Flood Disclosure for Temporary Residential Leases?
Yes. A bill passed during the 87th Texas Legislative Session does not generally exempt landlords of temporary residential leases from providing a disclosure notice about whether the landlord is aware that the dwelling is located in a 100‐year floodplain or that the dwelling has flooded within the last five years. The new Landlord’s Floodplain and Flood Notice (TREC 54-0), or another similar form that meets statutory requirements, can be provided along with the revised Seller’s Temporary Residential Lease and the Buyer’s Temporary Residential Lease in order to meet that statutory disclosure requirement.
Governor Governor Abbott Announces $197,000 TWC Career Training Grant For Grayson College
Governor Greg Abbott today announced Grayson College has been awarded a more than $197,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) funding will help the Grayson County community college purchase and install high-fidelity manikin simulators for the Associate of Science Degree in Nursing program, providing hands-on training and real-life scenario experience for students.
District Equity Plans
Title I, Part A, Sec. 1112(b)(2) of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires all local educational agencies (LEAs) that receive Title I funds to create plans describing how the LEAs will decrease gaps as they relate to low-income students and students of color being taught at higher rates than other students by inexperienced, out-of-field, and ineffective teachers.
Governor Abbott Appoints Machuca To Aerospace And Aviation Advisory Committee
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Arturo Machuca to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on September 1, 2023. The Committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas. Arturo Machuca of Friendswood...
