ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 4

Related
NBCMontana

New numbers show housing market changes in Gallatin Co.

BOZEMAN, Mont — New numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors show the latest changes in the housing market in Gallatin County. The July report shows increased inventory, higher prices and homes staying on the market longer than in July 2021. Inventory for single-family homes jumped 69%, and for...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?

Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Bozeman, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Bozeman, MT
Real Estate
Bozeman, MT
Business
City
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Exclusive! Locals Pick Best Steakhouse in Bozeman Area

You don't have to look far in Montana if you're craving a good quality steak. In Gallatin County, these two steakhouses are local favorites. If you've lived in the Bozeman area for a while, you've probably heard of Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan and the Land of Magic in Logan. The debate about which steakhouse is the best has been going on for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I am a fan of Sir Scott's Oasis but have also been to the Land of Magic quite a few times as well.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana

Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire

MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
MANHATTAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3

Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melting#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Air Conditioning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bozeman Rentals
XL Country 100.7

10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me

As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week

The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?

Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
Atlas Obscura

Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island

Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
TOWNSEND, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?

If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups

Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous

Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Bozeman Police Department seeks information on altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park on 8/28

Bozeman, MT – On August 28, 2022 at approximately 10pm, Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as “Bozeman Beach.” Several people reported a gun being fired during a physical altercation at a ‘pop up’ music event at the park. Numerous officers responded and immediately entered the chaotic scene and were able to locate the individual who was assaulted, and in need of medical attention. Currently, there is no report of anyone being struck by gunfire. The reported shooter fled the scene and could not be located.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Police seek information about shooting at Bozeman Beach

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are seeking information on an altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach. On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon after several people reported gunshots. Numerous officers arrived and located a person who was assaulted...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy