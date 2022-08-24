Read full article on original website
Related
Aside From Housing Prices, What is One Thing You’d Change About Bozeman: Locals React
Some of these answers to "What would you change about Bozeman?" are ones we certainly didn't expect. They're all over the place and they definitely demonstrate the variance in priorities Bozeman locals have. There was one simple caveat to the question and it was "ASIDE from housing prices." The cost...
NBCMontana
New numbers show housing market changes in Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — New numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors show the latest changes in the housing market in Gallatin County. The July report shows increased inventory, higher prices and homes staying on the market longer than in July 2021. Inventory for single-family homes jumped 69%, and for...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exclusive! Locals Pick Best Steakhouse in Bozeman Area
You don't have to look far in Montana if you're craving a good quality steak. In Gallatin County, these two steakhouses are local favorites. If you've lived in the Bozeman area for a while, you've probably heard of Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan and the Land of Magic in Logan. The debate about which steakhouse is the best has been going on for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I am a fan of Sir Scott's Oasis but have also been to the Land of Magic quite a few times as well.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
KULR8
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?
Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
bozemanmagazine.com
Bozeman Police Department seeks information on altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park on 8/28
Bozeman, MT – On August 28, 2022 at approximately 10pm, Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as “Bozeman Beach.” Several people reported a gun being fired during a physical altercation at a ‘pop up’ music event at the park. Numerous officers responded and immediately entered the chaotic scene and were able to locate the individual who was assaulted, and in need of medical attention. Currently, there is no report of anyone being struck by gunfire. The reported shooter fled the scene and could not be located.
You Voted Bozeman. Who Are The Lucky Winners? Check It Out
Think back to all the times you heard your dad or your grandparents—or in my case, my mother—talk about the car they had growing up. What car would they want to have now if they could pick any?. For my mother, it was a Malibu Classic Landau with...
One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Events Will Be Part Of Reality Show
One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
NBCMontana
Police seek information about shooting at Bozeman Beach
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are seeking information on an altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach. On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon after several people reported gunshots. Numerous officers arrived and located a person who was assaulted...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4