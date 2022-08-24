ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Sacramento

Krispy Kreme debuts new doughnut in honor of Artemis I mission

(CNN) -- One small step for a man, one giant leap for... doughnuts? Krispy Kreme will launch a special, limited-edition Artemis Moon doughnut on Monday, the day NASA is expected to launch a rocket, designed to eventually carry humans, on an uncrewed test flight around the moon. The Artemis I mission is the first step in NASA's plan to land a human on the moon for the first time in 50 years. The lunar launch doughnut is filled with cheesecake-flavored creme, and dipped in a cookies-and-cream icing, according to a news release shared with CNN. The frosting swirls mimic the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut#Earth#Antarctica#Ne Aurora

Comments / 0

Community Policy