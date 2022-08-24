ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Bequest to SUNY Plattsburgh will support scholarship programs

A SUNY Plattsburgh graduate who died recently has left a $1 million bequest for student scholarship programs. The college foundation says Muriel Ferraro of the class of 1948 was a “loyal donor to the college” who had majored in home economics. Throughout her life she had provided annual...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy