Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Four polio samples confirmed in Sullivan County as virus spread continues
The poliovirus has been confirmed in four samples in Sullivan County, New York weeks after a polio case left an unvaccinated person in Rockland County paralyzed. The New York State Department of Health says two samples were collected in July and two in August. They are genetically linked to the Rockland County case.
wamc.org
Bequest to SUNY Plattsburgh will support scholarship programs
A SUNY Plattsburgh graduate who died recently has left a $1 million bequest for student scholarship programs. The college foundation says Muriel Ferraro of the class of 1948 was a “loyal donor to the college” who had majored in home economics. Throughout her life she had provided annual...
Comments / 0