Bozeman, MT

MY 103.5

Students, New and Old, Tell Us Why They Chose Montana State

Choosing a college to attend is a big decision. Whether you want to stay close to home, choose a school based on a certain program, or try something new, there is a college for everyone. Montana State University welcomed back new & returning students this week, and everyone is in...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

No Way! This Isn't Montana's Most Famous Sandwich

I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend

Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
MY 103.5

Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups

Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

[Watch] Surprise Encounter With Bear On Popular Bozeman Trail

A Bozeman resident got up close & personal with a black bear cub on a trail south of town. On Wednesday, a user on Reddit shared a video of an encounter with a black bear cub at the Sourdough Trailhead just south of Bozeman. The bear, sitting at the base of a tree along the trail, didn't seem to be bothered by the hiker.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous

Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time

Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
BOZEMAN, MT
#University Of Montana#March Madness#American Football#College Football
MY 103.5

Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.

We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
MY 103.5

Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana

Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?

The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
MY 103.5

WOW: 9 of Montana's Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.

When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
MY 103.5

This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure

There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs

Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

