Students, New and Old, Tell Us Why They Chose Montana State
Choosing a college to attend is a big decision. Whether you want to stay close to home, choose a school based on a certain program, or try something new, there is a college for everyone. Montana State University welcomed back new & returning students this week, and everyone is in...
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
[Watch] Surprise Encounter With Bear On Popular Bozeman Trail
A Bozeman resident got up close & personal with a black bear cub on a trail south of town. On Wednesday, a user on Reddit shared a video of an encounter with a black bear cub at the Sourdough Trailhead just south of Bozeman. The bear, sitting at the base of a tree along the trail, didn't seem to be bothered by the hiker.
Montana State students with crappy cars, you’re my people
Bozeman is once again flush with MSU students, many of which are driving really nice cars I'll never be able to afford. My, how times have changed when it comes to the 'college car'. Sure, not all of them are driving late model luxury SUVs or a fancy sports car...but...
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
You Voted Bozeman. Who Are The Lucky Winners? Check It Out
Think back to all the times you heard your dad or your grandparents—or in my case, my mother—talk about the car they had growing up. What car would they want to have now if they could pick any?. For my mother, it was a Malibu Classic Landau with...
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites
When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet.
Legendary Musician Enjoys Long, Strange Trip in Montana
Only a lucky, small group got to see Bob Weir and John Mayer perform together at Pine Creek Lodge on August 8th. But it's cool to see that Bob Weir made the most of his time in Montana playing and relaxing alongside the Yellowstone River. He certainly deserves it. Montanans...
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs
Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
Montana’s Best Car Show is This Sunday in Bozeman: Pro Tips
It's big, well organized, insanely full of cool vehicles, and also free and open to the public. We'll tell you how to have the most fun at the Cruisn' on Main Car Show this Sunday in Bozeman. So here are the very basics about the Cruisin' on Main Car Show...
