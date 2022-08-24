Read full article on original website
healio.com
Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events
Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
healio.com
Cannabis use for chronic pain may confer elevated arrhythmia risk
In a Danish cohort, use of medical cannabis for chronic pain was associated with an 83% increased risk for arrhythmias, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The researchers found no relationship between medical cannabis use and risk for ACS or HF. The relationship between medical cannabis use...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
MedicalXpress
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
Medical News Today
Dementia: What you do while you sit may affect your risk
A new study of sedentary behavior finds that doing mentally passive activities such as watching TV increases the likelihood of developing dementia while using a computer lowers them. The difference between the two is unaffected by how physically active a person is when they are not sitting. Other research suggests...
healio.com
Better language access needed to improve diabetes care and education for deaf population
BALTIMORE — Diabetes care and education specialists must provide more resources and services in American Sign Language to optimize education for deaf and hard of hearing people with diabetes, according to two speakers. In a presentation at the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Annual Conference, Murdock Henderson,...
healio.com
Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease
In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
healio.com
Q&A: Hair Loss Awareness Month opportunity to educate on causes, misconceptions
August has been designated as National Hair Loss Awareness Month in order to uplift the voices of those affected by hair loss and give them the opportunity to educate and connect with others. Healio spoke with Alexander Dane, DO, a board-certified dermatologist based in Florida, about common misconceptions, current treatments...
nypressnews.com
Over one million Britons living with eye condition that may increase dementia risk by 25%
As is often the case, the researchers did not disentangle cause and effect. It is therefore impossible to conclusively say whether or not eye diseases in some way contribute to dementia, or if they are merely linked. However, writing in the paper, published in The British Journal of Ophthalmology, the...
healio.com
Top in GI: Practice management tips; diversity efforts in health care
Last week, experts in gastroenterology gathered for the in-person GI Outlook conference to discuss topics in practice management, including staffing challenges and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. During one presentation, Allison Linney, MBA, founder and president of the consulting firm Allison Partners in Charlottesville, Va., shared seven tips...
healio.com
Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds
Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
Best protein powder for women 2022
Build lean muscle and improve hair, nail and skin health with our pick of the best protein powders for women
healio.com
Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER
In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
healio.com
Acetazolamide improves congestion at 3 days in acute decompensated HF
In the ADVOR trial, the addition of IV acetazolamide to standard IV loop diuretics improved acute congestion at 3 days in nearly 50% more patients vs. placebo in the setting of acute decompensated HF and volume overload. “ADVOR is the first trial ever in acute heart failure to show a...
healio.com
Supraventricular arrhythmias more common than thought after percutaneous PFO closure
Supraventricular arrhythmias may be underestimated in patients who have received percutaneous patent foramen ovale closure for stroke prevention, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. “One of the most frequent complications following PFO percutaneous closure is atrial fibrillation, with an incidence that is between 1% and 7%, usually,...
healio.com
New ESC guideline calls for widespread CPR education, more AEDs in public places
To improve survival from cardiac arrest, basic life support training in schools and communities needs to be given to as many people as possible, according to a new guidance from the European Society of Cardiology. The Guidelines for the Management of Patients with Ventricular Arrhythmias and the Prevention of Sudden...
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
