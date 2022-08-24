Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayedLavinia ThompsonMesa, CO
Sunset Mesa plea deals accepted, sentencing hearings delayedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Grand Junction Home in The Estates Features a Pool, Waterslide, and 3 Fireplaces
Don't sleep on the Colorado dream homes listed on the north side of Grand Junction, Colorado. Today we are headed to the Estates to look at a really cool house just listed in August. Entertain your guests and enjoy all the comforts you require in the Grand Valley because this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado. In documents obtained by KJCT 8, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order...
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
Lawsuit Filed Against Mesa County Commissioners
Two Mesa County Residents filed a suit claiming that Mesa County voting machines “systematically delete records.” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis says those claims have been disproven.
nbc11news.com
Temperatures on the rise again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collbran Colorado Cemetery With Memorials Dating Back to 1837
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Cedar Crest Cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800s. This site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, consisting of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest, and...
Grand Junction’s Newest Statue Finally Hits the Bricks
There's a new guy in Grand Junction, Colorado, and he's roughly eight feet tall and weighs in at a ton. Have you met bRICK?. This gentleman has set up shop on 7th Street between Main and Rood. New Guy in Grand Junction, Colorado. You'll find bRICK hanging out in front...
Grand Mesa: Hiking Down Colorado’s Crag Crest to Cottonwood Lake #1
Cottonwood Lake is an incredible place to fish, camp, and enjoy kayaks and small watercraft. Colorado's Grand Mesa is home to several amazing mountain lakes including this one. The Lake of the Woods trail will also get you to Cottonwood Lake after a 5+ mile walk. One thing we all...
nbc11news.com
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Smallest ‘Mall’ in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado
The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
nbc11news.com
Final Fruita Food and Brews
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
Some of Grand Junction’s Favorite Bassists of All Time
In most forms of popular music, bass players are a vital part of the band. The bass and percussion elements make up the rhythm section which is absolutely integral in forming the foundation of the band's sound. As an occasional bass player myself, (I've played bass in more bands than...
Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k
These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
nbc11news.com
Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. This evening will be...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
Bedrock Homestead Cave Getaway 4 Hours Away From Grand Junction
The Mothership Dome Looks Like One Spiritual Colorado Getaway. Take a look at what a getaway at The Mothership Dome at Crestopolis looks like.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy. This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage. Just Out...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0