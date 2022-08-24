ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
nbc11news.com

Temperatures on the rise again

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.
nbc11news.com

Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
nbc11news.com

Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k

These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
nbc11news.com

Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. This evening will be...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle

One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

