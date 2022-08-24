ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Polio reemerges in the United States, specifically New York

TEWKSBURY — Polio has reemerged in the United States, having been recently confirmed in New York state, and detected in wastewater samples in New York City as of Aug. 10, indicating additional presence of the virus. “The current cases are primarily occurring in communities with vaccination rates very much...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
travelnoire.com

21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View

When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
CBS New York

City DOH offers advice on how to combat rat problems

NEW YORK -- Keeping rats under control has been an ongoing conversation between the New York City health department and residents.CBS2's Alecia Reid reports on recommendations from the DOH "Rat Academy."Rats will gnaw through just about anything softer than steel, including cement and wood, according to the city health department. They also breed quickly and only need an ounce of food and water each day to survive.RELATED STORY: New York City proposes series of bills to mitigate rat problemIf you see a lot of rats, their food source is nearby.With 8 million residents in New York City, the DOH says the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

I thought I had a head cold. It was brain inflammation that nearly killed me

Viral encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain caused by a virus or infection, or autoimmune conditions. The most serious potential complication is permanent brain damage. Encephalitis is relatively rare and the condition more often occurs in younger people, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. I’m sharing my story to raise awareness of this serious brain infection, as well as the relationship between neurological recovery, fitness and brain health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Mushrooms#Mushroom#Hallucinogen#Linus Regimen#Diseases#General Health#Healthday
fox5ny.com

Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
MANHATTAN, NY
Gotham Gazette

Who’s Responsible for the Rats in Our Tree Beds?

Rat vigilantes on the Upper West Side are placing exposed rat poison in the tree beds, endangering children and pets. Two Upper West Side dogs, Waffles, a one-year-old rescue coon hound mix, and Beti, a six-year-old terrier mix, are the latest victims; upon ingestion, they were rushed to the vet for treatment and have both since made full recoveries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s black vultures: Some fear they are preying on cats and dogs, but wildlife biologist says this is out of their character

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past two weeks, residents of Midland Beach say they have spotted black vultures in their neighborhood. “I’ve been living here for 47 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” Deena Tomasulo said. “They’re outside my house, my neighbor’s house and they peck at the roof.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC

NEW YORK --  A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Becca C

Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYC

Aside from being the city that never sleeps, New York City is also a great place to go on vacation. If you're thinking about taking a trip to New York but are worried about not being able to find or do fun things with your family, let me put your mind at ease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway

Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy