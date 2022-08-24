Read full article on original website
This 100-year-old New York apple orchard is becoming a cannabis farm
More than a century ago, Beak & Skiff opened as an orchard in central New York, and over the years, the farm has reinvented its products, adding hard cider to the menu and now cannabis. The family-run farm has been growing hemp to make CBD products, including balms, vapes, tinctures...
homenewshere.com
Polio reemerges in the United States, specifically New York
TEWKSBURY — Polio has reemerged in the United States, having been recently confirmed in New York state, and detected in wastewater samples in New York City as of Aug. 10, indicating additional presence of the virus. “The current cases are primarily occurring in communities with vaccination rates very much...
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
travelnoire.com
21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View
When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
City DOH offers advice on how to combat rat problems
NEW YORK -- Keeping rats under control has been an ongoing conversation between the New York City health department and residents.CBS2's Alecia Reid reports on recommendations from the DOH "Rat Academy."Rats will gnaw through just about anything softer than steel, including cement and wood, according to the city health department. They also breed quickly and only need an ounce of food and water each day to survive.RELATED STORY: New York City proposes series of bills to mitigate rat problemIf you see a lot of rats, their food source is nearby.With 8 million residents in New York City, the DOH says the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
#NYC Resident Chides “Noisy” Neighbor for “Shouts of Encouragement” to Kids #newyork #shorts
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Would you ever write a complaint against your neighbor for being too “encouraging”? # The New...
TODAY.com
I thought I had a head cold. It was brain inflammation that nearly killed me
Viral encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain caused by a virus or infection, or autoimmune conditions. The most serious potential complication is permanent brain damage. Encephalitis is relatively rare and the condition more often occurs in younger people, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. I’m sharing my story to raise awareness of this serious brain infection, as well as the relationship between neurological recovery, fitness and brain health.
fox5ny.com
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
Northwell Health rolls out new walk-through weapon-detection screening system at 3 hospitals
The touchless detectors from Evolve Technology allow visitors to simply walk through without having to take off any articles of clothing and as a result, it's a much quicker process.
Gotham Gazette
Who’s Responsible for the Rats in Our Tree Beds?
Rat vigilantes on the Upper West Side are placing exposed rat poison in the tree beds, endangering children and pets. Two Upper West Side dogs, Waffles, a one-year-old rescue coon hound mix, and Beti, a six-year-old terrier mix, are the latest victims; upon ingestion, they were rushed to the vet for treatment and have both since made full recoveries.
NBC New York
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
Staten Island’s black vultures: Some fear they are preying on cats and dogs, but wildlife biologist says this is out of their character
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past two weeks, residents of Midland Beach say they have spotted black vultures in their neighborhood. “I’ve been living here for 47 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” Deena Tomasulo said. “They’re outside my house, my neighbor’s house and they peck at the roof.”
Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC
NEW YORK -- A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYC
Aside from being the city that never sleeps, New York City is also a great place to go on vacation. If you're thinking about taking a trip to New York but are worried about not being able to find or do fun things with your family, let me put your mind at ease.
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
