Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1
KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
thesunflower.com
Crossing Borders: Former WSU professor comes back to Wichita from Ireland
On Aug. 26, Wichita State’s Math Department hosted ‘The space of positive scalar curvature metrics on a manifold with singularities’ with guest lecturer and former Wichita State professor, Mark Walsh. Walsh, an Irish native, earned his Undergraduate Degree at Maynooth University in Maynooth, Ireland, 25 miles west...
Pennsylvania-based food company to build $40M facility, create 150 jobs in Wichita
The company says it will open the facility in the spring of 2023.
‘Rich history’: Award-winning photo book features this Wichita neighborhood
"It began really as a working class neighborhood connected to the meatpacking industry, and it was a multiracial, multiethnic community.”
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
KAKE TV
Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
Save yourself a trip: These Wichita-area favorite restaurants are closed through mid-September
The owners say they are saving expenses, giving staff a break and performing maintenance
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Ice Cube concert, three comedy shows, music festival
Wichita’s entertainment calendar is full of concerts, music and art this weekend.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 26-28)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County LE Officers Graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
In April 2022, law enforcement officers from around the state started a 14-week training course in Hutchinson. Nineteen officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19. Out of the 19 graduates, four of them represented garage sales tickets jobs Butler County. The four Butler County graduates were Blake Elsen of the Andover Police Department, Samantha Cosby of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, Tyler Smith of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, and Nicklas Cline of the Rose Hill Police Department.
msn.com
Wichita GOP club holds straw poll for 2024 presidential race. Where did Pompeo finish?
Aug. 26—Days after former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would run for president in 2024 "no matter who all decides to get in," a crowd of his most die-hard supporters signaled he is not the early hometown favorite. Pompeo finished third Friday afternoon in an informal...
KAKE TV
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
DA: Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for lying to buyers, withholding titles
In one case, the dealership lied about a vehicle’s status as a scrap car, the DA’s Office said. In the other, it sold a vehicle that had open safety recalls without disclosing them.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County commissioner under fire after dispute at local bar
Sedgwick County commissioners have issued statements in response to a situation that happened last weekend involving 4th District Commissioner Lacey Cruse. Media reports said Cruse was banned from XY Bar in Wichita after a dispute with a bartender, and the bartender accused Cruse of calling her a name that was racist. Cruse issued a statement on her Facebook page on Thursday:
Kansas firefighter among early whistleblowers of PFAS in protective gear
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started out as a Massachusetts woman demanding answers became a Kansas man’s quest to shed light on the dangers of PFAS in firefighting protective gear. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PFAS is short for polyfluoroalkyl substances, which is a group of chemicals used to make […]
msn.com
Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release on Friday. The news release says a $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against iDeal Motors and its owners, Adam...
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
Baseball players ‘catch’ runaway goats in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County deputies don’t kid around when it comes to animals on the loose. On Thursday, they spent some time trying to corral some runaway goats near Kiowa Road and the Central Christian College baseball field. Members of the Tigers baseball team decided to help herd the goats. A post on […]
