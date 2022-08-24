ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Person of interest sought by Carter County law enforcement

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Thursday afternoon to name a person of interest in an investigation. The man identified in the picture posted on Facebook is Brandon Clay Carrier. The agency is asking for tips on Carrier’s location. The information was published two days...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, VA
Government
Bristol, TN
Government
Local
Virginia Government
993thex.com

Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase

A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
993thex.com

Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Killed In Bizarre Carter County Crash

Two people are dead following a bizarre motorcycle crash in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91. The motorcycle hit an SUV, went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was mowing a yard. Hilton Jr, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the side of a house. Both Hilton Jr, and the pedestrian, James Ledford died in the incident which remains under investigation and charges are pending.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy