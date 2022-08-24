Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
Asha Padmanabhan, MD
Why I did not want to become a leader, and why accidentally becoming one was the best thing that happened to me. There are some moments in life that, when you look back years later, you see a pivot. The fork in the road you didn’t recognize at the time, that looking back, changed the trajectory of your life.
KevinMD.com
When my patients cared for me
As my patient’s face slowly became visible on the computer screen, I smiled and waved to her. She waved back with vigor. She was a Cuban housekeeper who arrived in Miami during the Mariel boatlift in 1980. Now in her mid-60s, she had recently been diagnosed with leukemia and endured a two-month hospitalization during which her bone marrow grudgingly entered a remission, following an onslaught of chemotherapy. She was now back to see me as an outpatient.
KevinMD.com
Just as medicine is rooted in relationships, so too is good advising
“Well, you may think you want to be a surgeon, now that you’re young and think you can do it all, but that will change — once children are in the picture. You’ll see how hard it is to leave them and wish you could be with them all the time.”
KevinMD.com
A doctor for LGBTQ+ health needs [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “It is uncomfortable to be publically vulnerable with my story. I wish the statistics and research were enough to change the field of medicine for patients and physicians. I want people to care about the experience of their patients and colleagues enough to examine their own implicit bias and privilege without having to hear my traumalouge, but we aren’t there yet. People often need to connect with an individual to reflect and consider change, so I hope you take this moment to consider creating a more inclusive, affirming health care system.”
Comments / 0