State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
SOPAC presents Comedian Paul Reiser
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Comedian Paul Reiser is back on a stand-up comedy tour and will come to South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Special guest Vance Gilbert will open the night. Comedian, actor and television writer Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most...
advertisernewssouth.com
Newton Theatre Rocks this September
The Newton Theatre has a rockin’ lineup planned for you this fall, ranging from cover bands to original artistry, but all sure to may you sway. On Thursday, September 15, Sam Bush will grace the stage with his “progressive bluegrass” sound. Bush has received several awards and issued a variety of albums over the years. In 2020, he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He’s earned a lifetime achievement award for his instrumentation by the American Music Association, and he’s been named Mandolin Player of the Year four times. His most recent solo album is Storyman. Check him out at sambush.com.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Ghost of the Arcade" by Sean Tobin
Sean Tobin’s local hit “Ghost of the Arcade” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY DIANE DEMEMMO. After some national touring this summer, Asbury Park singer-songwriter Sean Tobin and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, will rock the Asbury boards on Aug. 31 to end the the Asbury Park Live series to benefit Asbury Park Music Foundation.
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
Greater Morristown, NJ welcomes back Oktoberfest after a 3-year absence
While the summer clock has decided to sprint to the finish line, it is time to look at those fall events that we can still enjoy outdoors. One of these events is the Oktoberfest celebration that the Hillside Hose Co. 1 puts on in Morristown, NJ. After a long three-year...
The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC presents Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings
(SOUTH ORANGE,NJ) -- The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15 through November 6. An...
Deadline for Centenary Stage Company's Young Performer's Workshop is September 9th
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- The deadline to apply for the 2022 Fall Session of Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performer’s Workshop is September 9 and the program will run from September 10 through December 18. The Young Performer’s Workshop is a 15-week theatre training program for performers ages 8-18. Each session culminates with a Festival of Shows performed by the students. New applicants must complete an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins, before registering.
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
2022 Bergenstock Music Festival
(RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ) -- The annual Bergenstock Music Festival, a celebration of original music from Bergen County, returns to the Overpeck County Park Ampitheater in Ridgefield Park on Sunday, September 25 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. The free festival features songwriters and original bands hailing from Bergen County, covering a wide array of musical genres including pop, rock, and R&B.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & Eaglemania
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & EagleMania on Friday, September 16 at 8:00pm. These are two of the hottest tribute bands around on one bill. If you're a fan of Fleetwood Mac or the Eagles, this is a show you won't want to miss. Tickets range from $25-$55.
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
wrnjradio.com
Never say never: At 51, Centenary University graduate earns degree and starts her dream job
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Horses were a mainstay in Patricia Rocheny’s formative years. Growing up in Jersey City, she loved visiting her father at the Meadowlands Racetrack, where he worked as a security guard. After her father’s death, when Rocheny was just 14, she found solace in riding and caring for horses.
Two River Theater presents Little Shakes: Big Celebration, A Fundraiser for Youth Education Program
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater invites the public to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the youth education program A Little Shakespeare with a special film screening of NJ PBS’s Here’s The Story: Much Ado, starring the cast and creative team from Two River’s 2022 production of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00pm. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A onstage with special guests and a fun and lively post-show reception after-party in Two River Theater’s lobby.
Vivid Stage Offers Many Pass Options for the 2022-2023 Season
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring five productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.
Franklin Theatre Works To Hold Auditions For Season
(QUAKERTOWN, NJ) -- Franklin Theatre Works, Ensemble Theatre of NJ is holding auditions by appointment for their upcoming season beginning in October 2022. Non union performers are invited to apply directly to info@ftwetnj.org to schedule a time slot, include photo & resume. Auditions are being held Tuesday, August 30 from 7:00pm-9:00pm in Lebanon, NJ and on Friday, September 2 from 6:00pm-9:00pm in Quakertown, NJ.
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
