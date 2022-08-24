EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him.“The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside down, in every way. Him not being here has been more than a tragedy,” said Keila Reyes, sitting in a chair in what was once her father’s room, wiping her tears.“He lived here. This was his room. And it happened here,” she said, pointing to a corner where her father’s body was found...

