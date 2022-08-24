Read full article on original website
Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame
There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
Cross Your Fingers El Paso Won’t Have This Scary Situation Happen
El Paso knows firsthand how the weather can be insane and deadly at times. For example, the terribly sad tragic death of a 2-year-old and her grandmother last year when Central flooded. Plus, we also can't forget the time a sinkhole swallowed a car in Central El Paso recently. Hell,...
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
KLAQ Has Not One, But Both New Sparta Songs For The Weekend
Every Sunday from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: Q Connected. After following the announcement of El Paso's own Sparta releasing a new album in October, Jim Ward was...
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project
Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
El Pasoans Describe What Kind of Sandwich Their Ex Would Be
Dating is rough, and being exes with someone is even more rough. Everyone has exes. Sometimes you have an ex that makes you happy they're in the past, and other times- well your ex makes you wish things had worked out. But today we're not here to talk about the...
6 Pet-Friendly Patios Perfect for Yappy Hour in El Paso
As a cat owner, I often get a little envious of dog owners when I see them out and about at happy hour with their furry companion along with them. I know for sure that I could not ever take my cat to such events; they're well behaved cats but I think the amount of people would make them skittish.
Sweet Addiction Bakeshop in Central EP Closing, Final Day Aug. 27
After five years, Sweet Addiction, located at 2831 Mobile Ave. on the corner of Piedras, is saying goodbye. On Saturday, August 27th, from 11 AM to 6 PM (or at least until they sell out) Sweet Addiction Bakeshop will be closing their doors forever. Owner Paloma has been baking for...
Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year
There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
City of El Paso buses migrants to New York
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying migrants left for New York City from a bus station in Downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) chartered the bus, saying it was due to space and safety concerns. In a statement, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the […]
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus. They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso FBI invites students to apply for fall academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI El Paso Field Office invites all high school students in El Paso to apply to the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy, which will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The FBI Teen Academy is said to provide high school […]
El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September
The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
“Grease” Fans Can Honor Olivia Newton-John At El Paso’s Alamo Drafthouse
Well, those Summer nights are slowly coming to an end as Fall starts to creep in but if you’re hopelessly devoted to enjoying these final summer nights then Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso has got you covered. “Grease” fans are invited to a Grease sing-along screening at both Alamo...
Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk
EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him.“The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside down, in every way. Him not being here has been more than a tragedy,” said Keila Reyes, sitting in a chair in what was once her father’s room, wiping her tears.“He lived here. This was his room. And it happened here,” she said, pointing to a corner where her father’s body was found...
Grave problem: Heavy rains cause 100 plots to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
FORT BLISS, Texas — Heavy rains in western Texas are not only affecting the living. This year’s inclement weather caused nearly 100 plots at Fort Bliss National Cemetery to sink into the ground, creating gaping holes. However, sunken graves are not unusual at the cemetery, according to facility...
