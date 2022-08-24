A federal judge in Fort Worth says Texas can't prohibit adults under 21 from carrying handguns. State law says most 18- to 20-year-olds aren't allowed to get a carry permit or to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two young plaintiffs and a gun-rights group sued the state to challenge the law. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the Second Amendment also applies to adults under the age of 21. Pittman stayed the ruling for 30-days pending an appeal.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO