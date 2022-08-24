Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
iheart.com
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
iheart.com
Judge: Texas Can't Bar Adults Under 21 From Carrying Handguns
A federal judge in Fort Worth says Texas can't prohibit adults under 21 from carrying handguns. State law says most 18- to 20-year-olds aren't allowed to get a carry permit or to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two young plaintiffs and a gun-rights group sued the state to challenge the law. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the Second Amendment also applies to adults under the age of 21. Pittman stayed the ruling for 30-days pending an appeal.
iheart.com
These Are The Best Employers In Arizona
Looking for a job? Want to see how your job stacks against others?. Forbes just released its fourth annual "America's Best Employers By State" list — and Arizona is representing well. Here's how they did it:. "The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Signature Cheap Food
Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much. Cheapism searched...
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
iheart.com
Crazy Train: Missouri School District Brings Back Spanking In Schools
Every morning at 7:10 & 9:10 we take a ride on the 'Crazy Train' and today's trip is headed to Missouri!. The Cassville School district in Missouri has announced it will reinstate spanking with a paddle in classrooms this school year as punishment for kids. The school says parents were...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
iheart.com
Couple Arrested for Raping Woman While Children Watched In Dewitt
Syracuse, N.Y. -A Massachusetts couple is accused of raping a woman at a DeWitt hotel with two young children in the room:. Onondaga County Sherriff's Deputies say the incident at the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday is disturbing. Investigators say 30-year-old Tasheana Flannery and 27-year-old Dustin Wilson beat, raped and held a woman against her will. The victim managed to escape to the front desk who called 911.
iheart.com
Man Miraculously Survives 100-Foot Fall After Ledge Crumbles Below Him
A California man is lucky to be alive after he fell 100 feet down a cliff at Moss Beach in northern California. The Santa Cruz Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted that the man was walking along the edge of the cliff early in the morning when it crumbled beneath him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Fatal Pittsford Crash Under Investigation
A fatal crash in Pittsford remains under investigation. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies say a motorcycle and vehicle collided at Clover Street and Willard Road this afternoon. Information on the victims has not yet been released.
Comments / 0