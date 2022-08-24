ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1yQI_0hTwJCjA00

Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.

Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out of that sale, and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required by the law, even after it was notified of the violation, state officials said.

The company agreed to pay $1.2 million and immediately correct the problem under the settlement, the state's first such enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act, according to Bonta.

Sephora said it is already complying with the state law after cooperating with Bonta's office.

“Data is power, and these days everyone wants it,” Bonta said.

“Some of the most intimate details about your life are being harvested," he said. "The more data a company has on you, the more power they have over you, the more they can target you to buy their goods and services.”

But the state law gives consumers a way to block that collection and sale.

The act was passed by state lawmakers in 2018 and expanded by voters in 2020. It gives California, home to Silicon Valley, what is viewed as the strongest U.S. data privacy law, providing consumers with the right to know what information companies collect about them online, to get that data deleted and to opt out of the sale of their personal information.

Bonta's office has warned more than 100 companies that they were out of compliance and sent more than a dozen new notices on Wednesday. The “vast majority” complied, he said, but not Sephora, which sells cosmetics, perfumes, beauty and skincare products in 2,700 stores in 35 countries.

“Their actions compared to others was egregious,” he said, saying the settlement should be a warning to other companies that don’t comply.

The company did not admit any liability or wrongdoing under terms of the settlement. The company was founded in France and has its U.S. headquarters in San Francisco.

In its settlement, Sephora agreed to clarify its website disclosures and privacy policy to tell customers it sells their data, and allow them to opt out of that sale —steps it said it has already taken. It will file reports with Bonta's office on its sale of personal information and compliance with the law.

Sephora said in a statement that the company “respects consumers’ privacy and strives to be transparent about how their personal information is used to improve their Sephora experience.” It said it allowed customers to opt out of the sale of personal information starting in November 2021.

The company said its tracking allows it “to provide consumers with more relevant Sephora product recommendations, personalized shopping experiences and ads” but that customers can now “opt-out of this personalized shopping experience” easily.

Sephora allowed third-party companies to install tracking software that allowed them to build detailed consumer profiles that allowed them to better target customers, Bonta said. But on its website it promised “we do not sell personal information,” according to the lawsuit.

The 30-day grace period for companies violating the law will end next year, when companies will be required to be in compliance without warning.

Also next year, Bonta's office will begin sharing enforcement responsibility with a new California Privacy Protection Agency. The agency is taking public comment this week on proposed privacy regulations under the 2020 expansion.

“Certainly there is overlap,” Bonta said, but “multiple watchdogs on the block standing up for consumers, standing up for their privacy, making sure that data decisions are in their hands and that their data isn’t being sold or misused against their wishes is a good thing and we’re excited about that.”

Bonta and other California officials also want to make sure the state's strict law isn't undermined as the federal government considers what are likely to be less stringent nationwide standards.

The executive director of the state's new privacy agency sent a letter this month to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both from California, warning that a version being considered in the House would replace California's protections with weaker protections. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Assembly speaker are among others who have objected.

Bonta said California's law wouldn't be affected so long as Congress makes its standards “a floor, not a ceiling. That they do not preempt the incredible privacy protections, nation-leading privacy protections that we have here in California.”

The Federal Trade Commission said this month that it will also consider new rules.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. “The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don’t emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035. The California Air Resource Board will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?

Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave. Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)
CBS Chicago

Around 15,000 fake accounts set up for COVID relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The Secret Service said it's retrieved $286 million in pandemic relief.Money that had been received through fraud. It's all going back to the Small Business Administration (SBA.) Around 15,000 fake accounts were used to rack up the money, disrupting the lives of people like one California man."I had applied for a small business loan for $5,000 to open up my own deli in Texas. I can barely make peanut butter sandwiches, let alone open a deli!," said fraud victim Craig Franklin.This month, President Biden signed into law two bipartisan bills extending the statute of limitations for COVID relief fraud enforcement to 10 years. The Secret Service said the extension will afford the agency the extra time it needs to track down the criminals
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Motley Fool

Why Costco Checks Your Receipt and What It Looks for When You Leave

Here is the real reason why Costco checks your receipt. Costco states that it is standard practice at all its warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit. Checking your receipt deters people from stealing. Costco's shrinkage, the industry term for merchandise lost to shoplifting and employee theft, is...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Gavin Newsom
CNBC

Amazon is shutting down its telehealth service, Amazon Care

Amazon is shuttering its telehealth service, known as Amazon Care, according to an internal memo on Wednesday. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a pilot program for employees in and around the company’s Seattle headquarters. It’s unclear how much traction Amazon Care had gained. Amazon is shutting down...
BUSINESS
CNN

Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today

Tesla's stock price is set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic Boomtowns

Home sellers in pandemic boomtowns are slashing prices as they adapt their expectations to a rapidly cooling market. Take Boise, Idaho, where 70% of houses for sale dropped their asking price in July, more than double the 30% that cut prices a year earlier. It’s also the highest share of price drops out of 97 US metro areas analyzed by online brokerage Redfin.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Privacy Law#Sephora Inc
PC Magazine

Amazon Is Reportedly Acquiring Electronic Arts

UPDATE: CNBC's David Faber has now stated he talked to some people "who would actually know if something was going on, and they say, there's nothing going on." What we really need now is for either Amazon or EA to officially tell us if something is going on. Original Story:
BUSINESS
The Verge

Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st

Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Slowing down the slowdown fears

New Commerce Department data out today estimated that U.S. gross domestic product shrank 0.6% in the second quarter — up from its initial estimate of a 0.9% contraction over that period. The revised numbers provide a little extra breathing room for the economy, another sign that fears of recession...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

805K+
Followers
173K+
Post
455M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy