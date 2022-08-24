ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Wease, Brewster And Richards Arrested On White County Warrants

The Carmi Police Department has arrested three on White County Warrants. On Thursday morning, 52 year David M Wease of 1307B Oak Street was arrested at the White County Courthouse on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance. He is being held in the White County Jail on a $7500 bond. Wease is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th at 10:00 AM.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wibqam.com

Update: One dead in Clark Co. after motorcycle vs car wreck

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Illinois State Police confirms one person has died following a vehicle vs motorcycle accident in Clark County. The wreck happened Friday night, August 26, just before 5:30 p.m. ISP said information is limited and the victim’s identity has not been released.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Roger Salmon, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000. Jason Jones, 36, of Washington, was arrested on a count of a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $25,000. Bond was posted. Sally Lefleur,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwards County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Effingham County, IL
Carmi, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IL
Effingham County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Altamont, IL
City
Mount Carmel, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
County
Edwards County, IL
freedom929.com

AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
OLNEY, IL
WTHI

Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois

CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
STEWARDSON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malinda Williams
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
MARION COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#County Jail#Prison#Police#Violent Crime#Carmi Woman Injured#Wabash General Hospital#Deaconess Hospital
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
SANDOVAL, IL
wrul.com

Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection

An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
ELDORADO, IL
WTVW

Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Dump truck driver hospitalized after Weinbach crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a crash on the city’s southside sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cass and Weinbach Avenue around 8:35 a.m. We’re told the crash happened between a dump truck and a passenger car, ending with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD held a conference over the Harbor House shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department held a conference over the Harbor House shooting. HPD says this is an ongoing investigation, so they can’t say too much out of fear of jeopardizing the case. Police say they are thankful the incident concluded without any more violence. Two surviving victims have been deemed in […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy