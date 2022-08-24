ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Seacoast Current

New England Dominated This List of Hottest Zip Codes in America for 2022

A recent Realtor.com article talks about the 2022 Hottest Zip Codes in the entire country, and let's just say that New England successfully cleaned house for a lot of it. Well, according to Realtor.com, two factors were considered in deciding which places made the cut. The first was market demand "as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com," and the other was the number of days these listings remained active online.
Seacoast Current

Rare Chance to See the Magical Northern Lights in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a moment to behold, and take advantage of it if you can! The Northern Lights may be quite visible in New England and other northern states in the country because of a strong geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Seacoast Current

Did You Know One of New England’s New Kids on the Block Has an HGTV Show?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They've been beloved for years, especially in New England since they're from here, and they're STILL at it. Donnie, Joey, Danny, Jonathan, and Jordan from New Kids on the Block were actually just in New England performing last month at TD Garden in Boston as part of their Mixtape Tour.
Seacoast Current

Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
Seacoast Current

Bet You Didn’t Know These WWE Superstars Are From New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Growing up during “The Attitude Era” of World Wrestling Entertainment was memorable for millennials all over the country. But it was extra special for New Englanders.
Seacoast Current

Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
