New England Dominated This List of Hottest Zip Codes in America for 2022
A recent Realtor.com article talks about the 2022 Hottest Zip Codes in the entire country, and let's just say that New England successfully cleaned house for a lot of it. Well, according to Realtor.com, two factors were considered in deciding which places made the cut. The first was market demand "as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com," and the other was the number of days these listings remained active online.
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear...
Rare Chance to See the Magical Northern Lights in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a moment to behold, and take advantage of it if you can! The Northern Lights may be quite visible in New England and other northern states in the country because of a strong geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
FOUND: Maryland Man Confused by NJ Turnpike, Drove to NH
UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. NH State Police said David Charles Harp was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 75-year-old Maryland man who got confused driving the New Jersey Turnpike and wound up 300 miles away in New Hampshire. David Charles Harp left Maryland Monday morning around...
Did You Know One of New England’s New Kids on the Block Has an HGTV Show?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They've been beloved for years, especially in New England since they're from here, and they're STILL at it. Donnie, Joey, Danny, Jonathan, and Jordan from New Kids on the Block were actually just in New England performing last month at TD Garden in Boston as part of their Mixtape Tour.
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
The Black mothers finding freedom in mushrooms: ‘They give us our power back’
Enter a room and notice the scent of wood. Palo santo, a unique bark that stems from the tropical forest of Ecuador, burns brightly. A statue of a dark-skinned African woman sits in the center, sea shells dangling from her body. A facilitator begins the psychedelic mushroom ceremony with music and prayer.
Bet You Didn’t Know These WWE Superstars Are From New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Growing up during “The Attitude Era” of World Wrestling Entertainment was memorable for millennials all over the country. But it was extra special for New Englanders.
WWE・
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Fashionistas of Maine, the 1980s and More is on Display at the Maine Historical Society
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Seeing how fashion has changed over the decades is a fashion-lover's dream. And who doesn't agree that the '80s were one of the most fun and eclectic times?
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
A mammoth artwork is born: Michael Heizer’s City opens in brutal Nevada desert after 50 years
The American artist Michael Heizer has never really articulated his intention for City, a monumental, sprawling complex of mounds, geoglyphs and concrete pyramids set in the brutally hot and inaccessible high desert of Nevada, about three hours north-west of Las Vegas. But after a 50-year wait, this week visitors will...
This Romantic & Private New England Yurt is an Idyllic Year-Round Escape
Whatever your housing needs may be, there are countless unique, one-of-a-kind Airbnbs perfect for your romantic getaway, family vacation, guys or girls weekend, or other occasions. This romantic & private yurt in Putney, Vermont, could be just the retreat you've been looking for. For starters, you may be thinking "what...
8 Best New England School Field Trips You Wish You Could Go on Again
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. September is nearly upon us, which means kids in New England are set to jump off the bus, race into the classroom and ask, “So when’s our first field trip??”
It looks like a beer bong and sounds like a robot: the story of Joe Walsh's Rocky Mountain Way
Rocky Mountain Way came to Joe Walsh as he mowed his lawn, much to the detriment of his furious neighbour's rose bushes
Say What? 7 Reasons Why Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is the Best City to Own a Moped
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Biased post coming at ya from a proud moped owner!. Having a moped just makes sense in some locations. To that point, it also makes no...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a...
Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch...
