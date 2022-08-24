ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work.
TRAVEL
Seacoast Current

Rare Chance to See the Magical Northern Lights in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a moment to behold, and take advantage of it if you can! The Northern Lights may be quite visible in New England and other northern states in the country because of a strong geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Seacoast Current

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

New England Dominated This List of Hottest Zip Codes in America for 2022

A recent Realtor.com article talks about the 2022 Hottest Zip Codes in the entire country, and let's just say that New England successfully cleaned house for a lot of it. Well, according to Realtor.com, two factors were considered in deciding which places made the cut. The first was market demand "as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com," and the other was the number of days these listings remained active online.
REAL ESTATE
Seacoast Current

The Best and Worst States in New England to Drive in

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Drivers in New England have their opinions about other drivers from other states in New England. Mainers tend to think Massachusetts drivers are "Massholes," while some Massachusetts drivers think Mainers are Maniacs. When it comes to traveling the highways and roads of New England, we really don't like each other very much. But what exactly makes a New England state a bad place to drive in?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Trips#Grandparent#K12#The Museum Of Fine Arts
Seacoast Current

CBS ‘Survivor’ Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
TV SERIES
Seacoast Current

Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
EVERETT, MA
Seacoast Current

This New England Company’s Luxurious Pop-Up Picnics Could Be in a Magazine

A couple of weeks ago, yours truly was strolling through Prescott Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when something caught her attention. Sitting in the grass were a bunch of people, mostly young women, gathered around a fancy picnic setup. Two balloons displayed the numbers '2' and '5', and the women were all wearing pretty summer dresses, so this was clearly a birthday celebration. But what especially stood out was the unique picnic display and how gorgeous it was.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Famous Bands From Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It is kind of obvious that there is a famous band that came out of one state around the U.S. However, New England is home to some amazing bands that have ended up traveling the world.
MUSIC
Seacoast Current

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
Seacoast Current

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of ‘Poltergeist’ Around New England Next Month

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I love when theaters celebrate the anniversary of a movie. For some, it could be their first time seeing a specific film in theaters, and for others it allows them to go back in time and see it again. Of course, there are plenty of other ways to watch a movie (DVD, streaming service, or On Demand), but nothing beats the comfort of going to a movie theater.
MOVIES
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy