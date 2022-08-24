Read full article on original website
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear...
The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work.
Rare Chance to See the Magical Northern Lights in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a moment to behold, and take advantage of it if you can! The Northern Lights may be quite visible in New England and other northern states in the country because of a strong geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England.
New England Dominated This List of Hottest Zip Codes in America for 2022
A recent Realtor.com article talks about the 2022 Hottest Zip Codes in the entire country, and let's just say that New England successfully cleaned house for a lot of it. Well, according to Realtor.com, two factors were considered in deciding which places made the cut. The first was market demand "as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com," and the other was the number of days these listings remained active online.
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!
The Best and Worst States in New England to Drive in
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Drivers in New England have their opinions about other drivers from other states in New England. Mainers tend to think Massachusetts drivers are "Massholes," while some Massachusetts drivers think Mainers are Maniacs. When it comes to traveling the highways and roads of New England, we really don't like each other very much. But what exactly makes a New England state a bad place to drive in?
CBS ‘Survivor’ Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch...
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
This New England Company’s Luxurious Pop-Up Picnics Could Be in a Magazine
A couple of weeks ago, yours truly was strolling through Prescott Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when something caught her attention. Sitting in the grass were a bunch of people, mostly young women, gathered around a fancy picnic setup. Two balloons displayed the numbers '2' and '5', and the women were all wearing pretty summer dresses, so this was clearly a birthday celebration. But what especially stood out was the unique picnic display and how gorgeous it was.
These Are the Most Famous Bands From Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It is kind of obvious that there is a famous band that came out of one state around the U.S. However, New England is home to some amazing bands that have ended up traveling the world.
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe...
Did You Know the Boston Bruins and Celtics Almost Moved to New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In the '70s and '80s, it became commonplace for people who’d grown tired of “Tax-a-Chusetts” to seek refuge in good old tax-free New Hampshire.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Happening This Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Calling all food lovers (small cheers from the crowd)!. Calling all beer lovers (enormous cheers from the crowd)!. I got an event for you this weekend:...
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Eugene Mirman to Bring the Laughs to Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There’s been a comedy boom in downtown Portsmouth this year, and yet another big name is set to hit the stage this fall. Eugene Mirman,...
Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of ‘Poltergeist’ Around New England Next Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I love when theaters celebrate the anniversary of a movie. For some, it could be their first time seeing a specific film in theaters, and for others it allows them to go back in time and see it again. Of course, there are plenty of other ways to watch a movie (DVD, streaming service, or On Demand), but nothing beats the comfort of going to a movie theater.
