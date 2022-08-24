LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women's golf program on Friday officially announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Bruins will play in a total of 10 regular season tournaments, beginning at the USF Intercollegiate at the historic Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sept. 12-13. In its second event of the season, UCLA will compete at the highly anticipated Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. from Oct. 3-5. The 54-hole stroke play event will feature 11 of the top women's teams across the country and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT.

