Los Angeles, CA

Bruins Bounce Back with Sweep of Cal Poly

LOGAN, Utah – The No. 12-ranked UCLA women's volleyball team defeated Cal Poly in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-18) in the Wayne Estes Center Saturday afternoon. The Bruins (1-1) got back on track as they notched 43 kills at .243 across the three sets to conclude the Utah State Invitational. UCLA now leads the all-time series with Cal Poly (0-2) by a 14-3 margin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UCLA Drops Season Opener at Utah State, 3-1

LOGAN, Utah – The No.12-ranked UCLA women's volleyball team fell to Utah State, 3-1 (25-27, 27-29, 25-22, 19-25), in its season opener at the Wayne Estes Center Friday evening. Middle blocker Anna Dodson led all Bruin scorers with 12 kills at a .321 hitting percentage. Junior Iman Ndiaye joined...
LOGAN, UT
Women’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women's golf program on Friday officially announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Bruins will play in a total of 10 regular season tournaments, beginning at the USF Intercollegiate at the historic Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sept. 12-13. In its second event of the season, UCLA will compete at the highly anticipated Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. from Oct. 3-5. The 54-hole stroke play event will feature 11 of the top women's teams across the country and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dribble for Victory Over Cancer Returns Oct. 9

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men's and women's basketball teams are set to continue their annual fight to end childhood cancer when Dribble for Victory Over Cancer marks its 15th year on the UCLA campus Sunday, Oct. 9. Registration is NOW OPEN for the event, which is a collaborative...
LOS ANGELES, CA

