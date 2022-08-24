ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Benzinga

$150B Hedge Fund Manager: Stocks May Fall 25% If Fed Keeps Raising Rates

The Federal Reserve's objective is still to bring inflation back down to a target of 2%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases With Jackson Hole Conference In Focus

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference. The S&P 500 recovered on Wednesday after losing ground in the prior three sessions amid renewed rate-hike concerns and energy crisis in Europe. The index has also rebounded 13% versus its mid-June low level. Shares...
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September

The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Are Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' As Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event

Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48. "Despite the recent surge in the overall equity market, the S&P 500 was unable to close above its 200-day moving average. As a result, the market is now going through a digestion phase, triggered by weaker-than-expected economic reports and anxiety ahead of the statements and policy indications expected to emerge from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium," Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research told Benzinga.
srnnews.com

Dollar edges lower as investors wait on Fed’s Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar index slipped while the euro was steady on Thursday in choppy trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for further clues about the pace of the U.S. central bank’s rate hikes. Investors are tossing up between...
BBC

Jerome Powell: US stock markets down after interest rate warning

Stock markets in the US ended the week sharply down following tough comments by the head of the country's central bank, the Federal Reserve. The bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, said the bank must continue to raise interest rates to stop inflation from becoming a permanent aspect of the US economy.
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Inflation Cools in July as Powell Delivers Key Speech on Interest Rates

Inflation moderated slightly in July, according to a price measure favored by the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index fell 0.1% for the month from June, although the core index excluding food and energy rose by the same amount. Year over year, the index rose at a 6.3% rate, down from 6.8% previously. Economists had forecast a 6.4% rate for July.
US News and World Report

U.S. Summer Stock Rally at Risk as September Looms

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 10.7% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows is stumbling as it runs into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad sell-off in September. The S&P has been in...
