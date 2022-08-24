Read full article on original website
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed’s Powell says rates will stay high
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon ease up on high interest rates in its effort to tame inflation. The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, its...
Stocks Plummet As Powell Doubles Down On Fed's Inflation Fight Until 'The Job Is Done'
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was among the most anticipated speakers at the Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Friday. Here’s a look at what Powell said in the fight against inflation. What Happened: Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of...
cryptoslate.com
Federal Reserve Chair urges everyone to factor inflation into financial decisions during Jackson Hole speech
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged households and businesses to factor inflation into financial decisions as it will take time and effort to return inflation to ideal levels. Powell made the remarks in a speech during the annual economic policy conference in Jackson Hole. According to a Baron’s report, markets...
Benzinga
$150B Hedge Fund Manager: Stocks May Fall 25% If Fed Keeps Raising Rates
The Federal Reserve's objective is still to bring inflation back down to a target of 2%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
Dow shaved over 1,000 points after Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech
The Nasdaq Composite saw the steepest losses on Friday. It closed down by nearly 4%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined sharply
Stock Market Today - 8/26: Stocks Nose-Dive On Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks slumped sharply lower Friday, with the biggest single-day decline for the S&P 500 in more than six weeks, as investors picked through details of further interest rate hike signaling from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Speaking as part of a keynote address to the Kansas City Fed's annual...
All eyes will be on Jerome Powell at the Fed's Jackson Hole economic summit
Inflation talk is expected to dominate the Federal Reserve's annual summer gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which kicked off Thursday evening.
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases With Jackson Hole Conference In Focus
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference. The S&P 500 recovered on Wednesday after losing ground in the prior three sessions amid renewed rate-hike concerns and energy crisis in Europe. The index has also rebounded 13% versus its mid-June low level. Shares...
FOXBusiness
JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September
The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
US Stock Futures Are Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' As Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event
Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48. "Despite the recent surge in the overall equity market, the S&P 500 was unable to close above its 200-day moving average. As a result, the market is now going through a digestion phase, triggered by weaker-than-expected economic reports and anxiety ahead of the statements and policy indications expected to emerge from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium," Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research told Benzinga.
srnnews.com
Dollar edges lower as investors wait on Fed’s Powell
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar index slipped while the euro was steady on Thursday in choppy trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for further clues about the pace of the U.S. central bank’s rate hikes. Investors are tossing up between...
BBC
Jerome Powell: US stock markets down after interest rate warning
Stock markets in the US ended the week sharply down following tough comments by the head of the country's central bank, the Federal Reserve. The bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, said the bank must continue to raise interest rates to stop inflation from becoming a permanent aspect of the US economy.
Wall Street ends higher, with all eyes on Jackson Hole
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week.
US News and World Report
Inflation Cools in July as Powell Delivers Key Speech on Interest Rates
Inflation moderated slightly in July, according to a price measure favored by the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index fell 0.1% for the month from June, although the core index excluding food and energy rose by the same amount. Year over year, the index rose at a 6.3% rate, down from 6.8% previously. Economists had forecast a 6.4% rate for July.
AOL Corp
Stock market live updates: Stocks tank after Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole message
U.S. stocks plunged in a steep sell-off Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to fight inflation in a hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. The Nasdaq led losses, diving 3.9%, and the S&P 500 shed 3.3%, with both indexes logging their biggest...
US News and World Report
U.S. Summer Stock Rally at Risk as September Looms
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 10.7% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows is stumbling as it runs into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad sell-off in September. The S&P has been in...
