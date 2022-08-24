Read full article on original website
The Forgotten Californian Ellis Island
Angel Island at sunset, looking out over Tiburon, CASteven Coffey/Unsplash. When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Alaska Airlines to introduce Boeing 737s in service to Sonoma County Airport
Alaska Airlines will soon introduce a Boeing 737 to its lineup of planes flying to the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. Starting on Oct. 6, the airline will fly a Boeing 737 daily between the Santa Rosa-based airport and Seattle, the hub for Alaska’s fleet. The plane will replace...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Maxim
Inside Wing & Barrel Ranch–A Private Hunting Club in the Heart of California Wine Country
The exclusive sporting club in Sonoma combines culinary and outdoor pursuits to perfection. The gentlemanly sporting life meets the world of fine food and wine on a thousand-acre retreat in Sonoma, California that is quickly going from best-kept secret to bona fide sensation. While Wing & Barrel Ranch was first...
This California wildfire was so fast, that it burned 1 acre every 5 seconds
Credit: Bureau of Land Management; Public Domain Image. The Glass Fire in California was so fast that reports state it burned 1 acre every 5 seconds. The Glass wildfire originated in Northern California on September 27, 2020. It originated near Glass Mountain Road in Deer Park, Napa County.
sonomacountygazette.com
Freestone’s Enduring Comforts to close shop
Twenty-two years ago a Freestone burger joint turned into an antique shop. “It was a vision,” said co-owner Thea Doty. “I was a single mother who married a starving artist. He knew how to make things beautiful and I was in sales.”. That was the beginning of Enduring...
sonomacountygazette.com
Elizabeth Herron: Sonoma County’s Poet Laureate with a place at the table
Elizabeth Herron, Sonoma County’s new poet laureate, would rather talk about the “Being Brave Poetry Project” than talk about herself. That’s understandable. Over the past half century during which she has been writing and performing poetry – she’s a brilliant performance poet—she has not made herself the center of attention. Still, as the new poet laureate, she’s now in the eye of the public and so she has agreed to talk about herself for The Gazette. In the process of revealing aspects of her life, her past and her present, she wanders forward and backward in time, changes directions, but always keeps her focus on poets and poetry.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sea level rise threatens Highway 37; leaders prepare billion dollar plan to stop it
Highway 37 serves as a key artery of Bay Area traffic from Marin County to Vallejo, but its low-lying place in former wetlands makes it susceptible to flooding and sea level rise over coming decades. Leaders in transportation will need to address two issues at once to ensure the long-term...
sonomasun.com
the girl, fig and a $50k donation
In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
Paul Pelosi gets jailtime for DUI
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury in Napa County on Tuesday morning.
sonomacountygazette.com
Live theater is magic!
September is an exciting time of year for theater companies as they hurry to open their doors for the first show of their 2022-23 season. And after a summer hiatus, theatergoers are looking forward to once again being entertained, amused, challenged and thrilled by live drama happening on their doorstep!
Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
SFGate
Guerneville’s El Barrio offers mezcal margaritas in the redwoods in this changing Northern California town
It doesn’t take long to see that Guerneville, a picturesque town on California’s Russian River, is in transition. One passes by four different realtor storefronts within three blocks when walking downtown, and the pros and cons of all the new Airbnb rentals are a constant conversation topic. Originally...
lakecountybloom.com
Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country
It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
California woman dead for over a year found in home with woman claiming to be daughter
Police in California are investigating a "suspicious death" after a deceased woman, believed to have been dead for over a year, was found in a Petaluma home with another adult woman who identified herself as the deceased's daughter.
Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
mendofever.com
Cloverdale Man Missing Over a Month Under Suspicious Circumstances
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 16th, 2022, at around 4:00 am Gregory Peterson left his home in...
