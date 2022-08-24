ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
sonomacountygazette.com

Freestone’s Enduring Comforts to close shop

Twenty-two years ago a Freestone burger joint turned into an antique shop. “It was a vision,” said co-owner Thea Doty. “I was a single mother who married a starving artist. He knew how to make things beautiful and I was in sales.”. That was the beginning of Enduring...
FREESTONE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Elizabeth Herron: Sonoma County’s Poet Laureate with a place at the table

Elizabeth Herron, Sonoma County’s new poet laureate, would rather talk about the “Being Brave Poetry Project” than talk about herself. That’s understandable. Over the past half century during which she has been writing and performing poetry – she’s a brilliant performance poet—she has not made herself the center of attention. Still, as the new poet laureate, she’s now in the eye of the public and so she has agreed to talk about herself for The Gazette. In the process of revealing aspects of her life, her past and her present, she wanders forward and backward in time, changes directions, but always keeps her focus on poets and poetry.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

the girl, fig and a $50k donation

In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
SONOMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Live theater is magic!

September is an exciting time of year for theater companies as they hurry to open their doors for the first show of their 2022-23 season. And after a summer hiatus, theatergoers are looking forward to once again being entertained, amused, challenged and thrilled by live drama happening on their doorstep!
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country

It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mendofever.com

Cloverdale Man Missing Over a Month Under Suspicious Circumstances

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 16th, 2022, at around 4:00 am Gregory Peterson left his home in...
CLOVERDALE, CA

