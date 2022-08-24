ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A panel of professional women discuss current affairs issues in the context of gender. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
Charges against two Atlanta cops dropped and more subpoena for Trump allies

Charges were dismissed this week against two Atlanta Police officers involved in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside a fast food restaurant in 2020. More of former President Trump’s White House and campaign aides could be forced to appear in front of a special grand jury in Fulton County. Plus, we have an interview with USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue, a look at a controversial mine plan moving forward and the cost of a tasty burger.
Federal officials finalizing cleanup plans for West Atlanta lead contamination

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing its final cleanup plan for the Superfund site encompassing West Atlanta neighborhoods that are contaminated with lead. About 2,000 properties in English Avenue and Vine City are included in the area of the Westside Lead Superfund Site. Lead, which is especially dangerous for children, has been found at dangerously high levels in some yards there.
