ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Peloton bikes, clothes now for sale on Amazon

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNTnb_0hTw6Y2U00

NEW YORK — Peloton products were once only available through the company’s website, but a new deal is offering shoppers the chance to buy them on Amazon.

Peloton announced the new partnership in a news release, saying the Peloton Bike and Guide are already available for purchase on the retail site, as well as some accessories and clothing.

“Expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is a natural extension of our business and an organic way to increase access to our brand,” Kevin Cornils, Peloton’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon.”

The deal came after a report from the Wall Street Journal that Amazon had been in talks about a potential deal to buy Peloton.

Peloton’s original bike is available on Amazon for $1,445, as are compatible shoes, along with other accessories like weights and mats.

In the news release, Amazon said that the bike would be sold with free in-home delivery, and an optional expert assembly option for no additional cost.

The Bike Plus and treadmill are not currently available on Amazon, CNET reported.

Peloton announced plans to cut staff last week, closing stores as well as cutting staff with its member support team.

Peloton told the Journal Wednesday that it had more than 7 million members.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The best plus-size gym-wear shops for women – from leggings that won’t roll down to supportive sports bras

Up until a few years ago it was virtually impossible for plus-size people to find gym clothes that would fit them. Fortunately, it now seems brands are catching on to the fact that, actually, people of all sizes work out – so we’re starting to see more and more variety in the workout gear that’s available to us, which is as it should be.However, it’s fair to say that not all products are created equally, and just because something goes up to a seemingly bigger size, it doesn’t mean it will actually be fit for purpose (we’re mostly looking at...
FITNESS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
122K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy