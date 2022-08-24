Read full article on original website
Related
This spine-like wave energy generator claims to beat fossil fuels on price
Lightweight, it could be built using reinforced plastic too.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Liquid metal long-duration storage to be demonstrated at solar test site
Ambri, a developer of liquid-metal long-duration energy storage systems, announced it will partner with Colorado electric utility Xcel Energy on a demonstration project. The project will demonstrate Ambri’s calcium-antimony liquid metal batteries’ ability to interact with renewable energy. Nonprofit MRI Global’s Solar Technology Acceleration (SolarTAC) will be the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
P&O Adapts Module Carriers to Serve as Shallow-Draft Container Feeders
P&O's logistics and feedering branch is opening up a new specialty business in the Red Sea, running small "micro feeder" vessels back and forth between Port Sudan and Port of Jeddah. The house-forward, OSV-sized vessels were built for a shallow-draft application, and they happen to be perfect for reaching underutilized parts of a seaport.
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
Phys.org
New stable quantum batteries can reliably store energy into electromagnetic fields
Quantum computers offer the potential to solve computational problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers. As an example, the Canadian company Xanadu recently claimed that its quantum computer has been able to solve, in just 36 microseconds, a computational task that would have required 9,000 years using state-of-the-art supercomputers.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Developed A Battery That Is Low Cost Than Lithium Ion Battery
Engineers have created a battery from cheap, plentiful elements that might provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. The novel architecture, which is less costly than lithium-ion battery technology, employs aluminum and sulfur as electrode materials, with a molten salt electrolyte in between. Low-cost battery. As the globe expands...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
A hybrid triboelectric nanogenerator for enhancing corrosion prevention of metal in marine environment
A hybrid spherical triboelectric nanogenerator (S-TENG) with both solid-solid and solid-liquid contact modes is successfully constructed to collect wave energy for highly efficient cathodic protection of metals in marine. To maximize collection of wave energy, the S-TENG is designed to simultaneously capture friction energy from inside and outside the device with different working modes, achieving a short circuit current density of 186"‰mA"‰mâˆ’3 and open circuit voltage of 88.9"‰V, respectively. It indicates that the potential drop of stainless steel (304SS) and organically coated carbon steel (Q235CS) coupled with the S-TENG are about 410"‰mV and 930"‰mV, respectively, which is suitable for their cathodic protection in marine environment. It is demonstrated that our S-TENG as a low-cost and environmentally friendly self-powered approach is promising to effectively converts wave energy for electrochemical cathodic protection in marine.
Bio-Based Materials and Recycling Drive Innovation
As demand for transparency, sustainability and circularity from consumers continues to rise, retailers and manufacturers are ramping up their innovations to keep up. Most advancements revolve around bio-based materials, with the industry moving away from petrochemicals and finding new ways to utilize more fibers derived from plants and agricultural waste. “As consumers become more educated on the origins of their clothing—for example, nylon’s roots in fossil fuels—they’re demanding transparency, traceability and responsible sourcing in fashion,” said Lisa Kennedy, senior director business development at biotechnology research company Geno. Solutions can also be sweet. In the search for earth-friendly inputs, sugarcane has found itself...
Phys.org
Master equation to boost quantum technologies
As the size of modern technology shrinks down to the nanoscale, weird quantum effects—such as quantum tunneling, superposition, and entanglement—become prominent. This opens the door to a new era of quantum technologies, where quantum effects can be exploited. Many everyday technologies make use of feedback control routinely; an important example is the pacemaker, which must monitor the user's heartbeat and apply electrical signals to control it, only when needed. But physicists do not yet have an equivalent understanding of feedback control at the quantum level. Now, physicists have developed a "master equation" that will help engineers understand feedback at the quantum scale. Their results are published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
Nature.com
The judicious use of finite marine resources can sustain Atlantic salmon (salmo salar) aquaculture to 2100 and beyond
The production of farmed Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) is currently linked to finite marine resources, particularly fish oil (FO) and fish meal (FM). Understanding this relationship in a quantitative manner is imperative if this critical balance is to be maintained within sustainable limits as the industry grows. Here we project the potential production and associated growth of the Atlantic salmon aquaculture industry on the basis of a variety of FO and FM utilization scenarios in aquafeed. Reducing FO and FM dietary inclusion to 3% each could permit production growth of 2% per year until the turn of the century (2097 and beyond 2100, respectively), independent of a host of alternatives now being utilized-with three portions of salmon per week providing almost all the recommended weekly long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for human intake. The Atlantic salmon industry's positive annual growth can continue in an era of finite marine resource availability-without the need for additional finite marine resource inputs.
rigzone.com
Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
Neptune Energy has made a new commercial discovery at the Ofelia exploration well, near the Gjoa field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. — Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has made a new commercial discovery at the Ofelia exploration well, near the Gjøa field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.
Fujitsu’s quantum computers could beat rival machines to the market
Fujitsu is reportedly working on bringing a quantum computer to the commercial market. DEPOSIT PHOTOSThe machine, from Fujitsu and Riken, would reportedly have 64 qubits.
IFLScience
Scientists Build Integrated Mechanical Circuit That Allows Material To "Think"
Do you ever feel you want to squash your computer to make it go faster? Well, if you like a “hands-on” approach researchers have developed a computer that can do calculations but only if you squish it. As mechanical stress is applied to it, the computer “senses” and “thinks” converting the deformation into an operation.
Hackable Blockchains Simulations
How does distributed consensus aka blockchain protocol work? DYOR!. What’s consensus? An ability of a distributed network of nodes to achieve correct and equal result(s) under external/internal attacks and failures. All of us participated in voting, hands rising and counting. Perfect conditions, everyone can see everyone (all-to-all data exhange),...
Comments / 0