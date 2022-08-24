ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Bon Appétit

Our Dream Spice Rub, in 5 Ingredients

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In May, when the ramps were just beginning to make an appearance and shorts season was still a ways away, our food director Chris Morocco approached me with a top secret mission: Could I make a rub that’s great for a summer cookout but can swing into the seasons beyond? Could I ever! And now that the rub is out in the wild, I’m sharing a behind-the-scenes peek of how it all went down.
Bon Appétit

Trader Joe’s Viral Instant Boba Kit Almost Lives Up to the Hype

In the parking lot of (a particularly picked over) Trader Joe’s, I told my partner, “I’m just so glad I got the boba kit!” and a lady across the lot said, “it’s so good!” and everyone went home happy. Trader Joe’s is the grocery store where strangers come together to titter over frozen novelty food, and that’s nicer than what I’ve encountered with shoppers in the revolving door of a Bed Bath & Beyond, where I was reprimanded for pushing too fast.
Bon Appétit

Our Favorite Ceramic Mug from East Fork Just Got Cuter

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to What’s New, our column where we round up the latest in food products, beverages, and kitchen and cooking tools.
Bon Appétit

Mango Mess

With an origin story involving a big strawberry pavlova and a lolloping Labrador (sadly debunked), it’s hard to resist the charms of an Eton mess on that basis alone. What’s not to love about the classic English dessert? Lush cloud of cream; sweet, juicy fruit; crisp-crunchy meringue; and no pressure whatsoever to make it look pretty. (When was the last time a recipe actually asked you to make a mess? When?)
