All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In May, when the ramps were just beginning to make an appearance and shorts season was still a ways away, our food director Chris Morocco approached me with a top secret mission: Could I make a rub that’s great for a summer cookout but can swing into the seasons beyond? Could I ever! And now that the rub is out in the wild, I’m sharing a behind-the-scenes peek of how it all went down.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO