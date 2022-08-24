Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old
HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Houston Goes Hollywood: Comedian Mo Amer’s New Netflix Series Shines a Bright Light on Houston
Set in Houston, the new Netflix comedy series, Mo, stars the Houston-proud, amicable, successful, international comedian, Mo Amer. Thanks to Mo’s dedication, other Texas stars who will grace the screen include the “We Heart Houston” sign, the view of the downtown city skyline from an eight-lane freeway, and the multicolored lit bridges over Interstate 59.
Click2Houston.com
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston
We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
On Lucille's 10-year anniversary, Houston chefs share highs and lows
Chris Williams and Khang Hoang remember humble beginnings and how their restaurant came this far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Shaping: Houston
Telling the stories of the bold individuals who are shaping and influencing the culture of Houston. When Scotty Sheridan isn’t shredding it down at the local skate park, he’s at the Scotty’s Fermented Foods headquarters making, as you can guess, fermented foods. Scotty knows that there is sort of a notion that fermented means “rotten.” However, he’s out to prove it's actually far from it. Scotty’s Fermented Foods cultivates live anaerobic bacteria that processes the foods, and essentially preserves them. According to Scotty, this creates a living culture that is extremely healthy and beneficial for gut bacteria. Scotty was born and raised in Houston, and he regularly finds ways to be active in the community. One of those ways is by keeping a constant presence at the local farmer’s markets. They are where Scotty’s Fermented Foods started, and Scotty considers them essential to his business. Scotty also likes to give back to the community by educating people on how to ferment food in their own kitchens. By showing people how to ferment and explaining its benefits, Scotty aims to break the stigma around fermentation. When reflecting on the city that he and his business calls home, Scotty takes pride in his Houstonian status: “Houston is such a wonderful town. There's so much going on in Houston that it's exciting to be a part of it. So many business opportunities, but so many cultural opportunities.”
KHOU
Houston Happenings August 26 - 28
HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS.
Where to get the best cold drinks in Houston as summer continues
From mangonadas to boba, these shops, restaurants and bars deliver the refreshing goods.
Eat of the Week: A dumpling soup fit for a post-COVID celebration
Nepali restaurant Momo House was exactly what I needed to be myself again after quarantine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
50,000 Houston Homes Might Not Have Flooded in Hurricane Harvey, If Not for Climate Change
Five years ago this month, category 4 Hurricane Harvey hovered over Louisiana and Texas, stalling for more than four days, killing at least 70 people, and causing over $125 billion in estimated damages. A study published this week in Nature Connections found that, had it not been for climate change,...
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
realtynewsreport.com
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Click2Houston.com
Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations
HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, this Houston bakery is still recovering
The owners of Three Brothers Bakery know that they haven't seen their last disaster.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Houston for Families
Now that it is (maybe?) cooler outside and you can leave your house without fear of overheating, it's the ideal time for a day trip from Houston that could feel pretty miserable during summer. Before the holiday season gets into gear, pack up the car and take the kids to look at 'gators or see where Texas' favorite ice cream is made. We've rounded up ten fun day trips from Houston below.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Southern Smoke Festival Returns After Two-Year Absence With Over 60 Chefs
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, chef Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Festival is back — and it will be big. This year, the festival is a three-day affair that takes place October 21 through October 23, and it will feature over 60 chefs from around the country.
KHOU
Embracing and facing your fears with "King of the High Wire," Nik Wallenda
HOUSTON — To order Nik Wallenda's book, "Facing Fear: Step Out in Faith and Rise Above What's Holding You Back", click here. For more information on Nik Wallenda, log on to NikWallenda.com.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Rumor Has It - September 2022
Castles, gardens, and Mozart’s house. A group of eager Houstonians were excited to finally see The Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, a once-in-a-decade pilgrimage postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. Although organized separately, travelers left Houston on the same planes and visited the same sites and hotels on their Oberammergau trips. The Chapelwood United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor John Stephens and wife, Stephanie, and the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor Tom Pace and Associate Pastor Michelle Manuel.
Hurricane Harvey: Five years after the flood
The storm dumped more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area, which is equivalent to about a trillion gallons of water. It’s been five years since the remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, dumping feet of rain on the city and causing widespread flooding. Though progress has been made in those years, some of the damage still remains.
Comments / 0