Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Treasure Hunt in the Parks is giving away over $1,000 in prizes ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead Recreation Division is hosting a Treasure Hunt in the Parks and giving away over $1,000 in prizes donated by local businesses. The event will take place in the month of September in honor of National Parks month. Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the City’s beautiful parks and possibly discover loot!
AZFamily
One hiker dead, two hospitalized after group got lost on trails near Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hiker has been found dead after he became separated from a group of four hikers who had got lost on trails in a park near Lake Havasu City. On Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., a group of hikers called 911 saying that...
thestandardnewspaper.online
School bus stop adjustments made for BHC students￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Two school bus stops close to each other are being consolidated for Bullhead City Middle School students. The stop at Clearwater Drive and Swan Drive on Route J is being eliminated, effective next Monday (August 29). Students will then use another bus stop just over one block away in front of Bullhead City Fire Station #6, at Clearwater Drive and Marina Blvd.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Overnight pavement work on Interstate 40 in Kingman area scheduled Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 – 9
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 40 between Andy Devine Avenue (Exit 53) and the junction with US 93 (Exit 72) in the Kingman area. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker found dead after separating from group that became dehydrated in Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for missing and dehydrated hikers in Mohave County ended with three people rescued and a fourth person dead, said the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team on its Facebook Aug. 27. At around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, crews with Lake Havasu...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning.
Needles, California: A possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning at around 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, August 26th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was outside recording when the microburst occurred; video post at ZachNews on Facebook. Very gusty winds of rain that felt...
SignalsAZ
Kingman Launching New Customer Payment Portal
The City of Kingman will launch a new customer payment portal mid-September 2022 for Utility Billing and other payment customers. The new payment portal will accept the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like Google and Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. It will also allow customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option. Existing accounts will not roll over to the new system, so customers who use a recurring credit/debit card payment method will need to re-register in the new portal. Customers will start to be notified of the upcoming changes through email and mail.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man guilty of weapons cache￼
KINGMAN – A federal judge has sentenced a man who stored a large cache of weapons and ammunition at his Kingman residence. The FBI seized 23 firearms and 7,600 rounds of ammunition during an October, 2019 search of the home of Todd Howard, 60. “Howard’s firearms included various types...
Comments / 0