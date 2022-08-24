Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
njurbannews.com
Queen Latifah to host ’24 Hours of Peace’ in Newark
Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Newark native and entertainment legend Queen Latifah will host the Annual #24HrsOfPeace, from Friday, September 2, at 6 p.m., to Saturday, September 3, at 6 p.m., on Springfield Avenue, between Bergen and Blum Streets. The 24 Hours of Peace event uses the Hip Hop culture...
Newark gears up for Sunday's MTV Music Awards
MTV's highly-anticipated Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and News 12's Kimberly Kravitz was on the scene previewing the star-studded event.
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
Watch Method Man And Redman Hit The Stage Live In WNY Today
Today, Saturday, August 27, 2022, is the day hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman will be performing live. They'll be hitting the stage at the Tuscarora Fairgrounds, located at 5446 Walmore Rd. (Behind Jays's Place). The Tuscarora Fairground is an outdoor performance and cultural event center. This Fairground is located...
Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalized with red paint
A mural meant to honor Brooklyn icon Biggie Smalls has been vandalized, according to a resident in the area.
VMAs prep underway at Prudential Center in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- The stage is being set for Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark.Some of the biggest names in music will be there for the live awards show.It's a celebration with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg.The VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.
Man punched, robbed of Citi Bike by trio on Manhattan street
Police are searching for a group of suspects who punched a man when robbing him of his Citi Bike on a Manhattan street on Wednesday, said.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September
Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
travelnoire.com
Enjoy A Taste of Jamaica In The Five Boroughs Of New York
There’s nothing like eating Jamaican food in Jamaica. There really isn’t. The experience goes beyond the food. It’s the sun, the sea, and sweet breezes rustling through the palm leaves. But if you can’t get to the island, there are some great Jamaican restaurants in New York you can patronize. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but here are five to check out; one in each borough.
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
theobserver.com
Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark
Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
What else is happening before and after the JC Pride Festival?
While the JC Pride Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27, there are still events taking place before and after the big event this weekend in Jersey City. White Eagle Hall, the Hudson Pride Center, and the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival will be offering a new twist on two Pride events: Drag Queen Story Hour and Drag Bingo on Friday, Aug. 26, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. While Drag Bingo takes place, Queen of Comedy Harmonica Sunbeam will be telling some saucy stories for adults only between the rounds. Tickets are $15 at https://bit.ly/AdultDQSH. White Eagle Hall is located at 337 Newark Ave., Jersey City.
A sneak peek at White Castle’s fall food lineup, with a sack of discounts on the side
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cooked up in the corporate offices of White Castle are several deals for its Craver Nation people. Now through November, the Columbus, Ohio-based company offers free food, discounts and buy-one-get-one-free noshes. “We’re all treats and no tricks when it comes to making sure our Cravers...
Newark could challenge for its hottest summer in recorded history
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city could be sweating its way to a record, challenging for its hottest summer by average temperature in recorded history. Newark’s average temperature since the start of June sits at 79.1 degrees, as of Thursday. That marks the second-warmest average for the city since records were first kept […]
Teaneck International Film Festival to Take Place Online and In-Person
(TEANECK, NJ) -- Travel the world with the TIFF as we explore domestic and global issues that are affecting us today. The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival will include independent features, documentaries, shorts, and talkbacks that demonstrate our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to inspiring involvement and activism. This year’s festival will be virtual (November 13-15) and in-person (November 17-20).
