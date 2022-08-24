ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Ephraim, UT
Ephraim, UT
Ephraim, UT
Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Utah teacher arrested, accused of soliciting photos from teen

AMERICAN FORK — A Utah County school teacher has been arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos from a boy online. Andrew Walsh, 32, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of enticing a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. While a...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Payson Police: Man arrested after shoplifting, trying to stab employees, customers outside Walmart

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been booked into the Utah County jail after reports he tried to stab people in the parking lot of a Walmart. The call came in at about 9:34 p.m., and officers responded to 1052 S. Turf Farm Road. Walmart employees said the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Edgar Medina-Perez, had taken beer and left the store without paying.
PAYSON, UT
Snow Sports Roundup: 8/27

EPHRAIM, Utah-Ewan Gordon scored the game-winning goal in double overtime and the Casper Thunderbirds outlasted Snow 3-2 Saturday in non-conference men’s soccer play. Cole Venable and Jayden Chudeu also scored in victory for the Thunderbirds. Nick Gummow and Zachary Lifferth each scored in the loss for the Badgers. Women’s...
EPHRAIM, UT
