ksl.com
President Nelson makes surprise appearance at church's Ephraim temple groundbreaking
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — President Russell M. Nelson made a surprise visit to Ephraim Saturday to break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first Latter-day Saints entered the Sanpete Valley in 1849, and the church president said his family helped...
midutahradio.com
Mid-Utah Radio Sports Network Schools Compete At UIAAA Cross Country Meet Saturday
SPANISH FORK, Utah-Saturday, several Mid-Utah Radio Sports Network schools competed at the UIAAA Invitational at Spanish Fork Sports Park. The boys’ team championship was won by Mountain View as the Bruins posted a score of 85. The top 5 finishers are as follows:. Mountain View 85. Orem 93. Corner...
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
kslnewsradio.com
Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
Herald-Journal
After ‘100-year flood,’ Utah Gov. declares state of emergency as Moab mayor worries of more rain
Two days after a “100-year flood,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties, allowing the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed, a news release stated. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and...
How to lower your Utah property taxes — maybe
When she received her property tax notice, it showed she was supposed to pay about $800 more in 2023 than she did this year. Berhow fell victim to a phenomenon afflicting many Utah property owners.
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
Teen breaks leg in dirt bike accident near Mt. Timpanogos
Utah County Search and Rescue was dispatched to an area near Mt. Timpanogos Saturday morning after a 16-year-old broke his leg in a dirt bike accident.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: UHP blitz in Utah County cracks down on speeding, distracted driving
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers in Utah County who aren't obeying the state's traffic laws as the 100 Deadliest Days of summer come to a close. So far in 2022, there have been more than 200 fatalities on Utah roads, and...
ksl.com
Utah teacher arrested, accused of soliciting photos from teen
AMERICAN FORK — A Utah County school teacher has been arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos from a boy online. Andrew Walsh, 32, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of enticing a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. While a...
ksl.com
Emotions run high as Springville tops Bountiful 18-17 after late-game heroics
BOUNTIFUL — It's always a physical matchup when Bountiful and Springville meet, and Friday night's showdown was no different. Tempers flared on both sides throughout Springville's 18-17 comeback win, all the way until both teams went home for the night. The Red Devils managed to pick up their third...
Gephardt Daily
Payson Police: Man arrested after shoplifting, trying to stab employees, customers outside Walmart
PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been booked into the Utah County jail after reports he tried to stab people in the parking lot of a Walmart. The call came in at about 9:34 p.m., and officers responded to 1052 S. Turf Farm Road. Walmart employees said the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Edgar Medina-Perez, had taken beer and left the store without paying.
Gephardt Daily
Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
Gephardt Daily
Former employee of Utah AG’s Child Protection Division arrested on felony exploitation charges
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man who previously worked in the Child Protection Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office has been jailed on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. Gary Lee Bell, 66, was charged Wednesday with six counts...
midutahradio.com
Snow Sports Roundup: 8/27
EPHRAIM, Utah-Ewan Gordon scored the game-winning goal in double overtime and the Casper Thunderbirds outlasted Snow 3-2 Saturday in non-conference men’s soccer play. Cole Venable and Jayden Chudeu also scored in victory for the Thunderbirds. Nick Gummow and Zachary Lifferth each scored in the loss for the Badgers. Women’s...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff: Woman allegedly showed up drunk, high on weed to pick up her kids from school
VINEYARD, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman is in jail Friday after picking up her children from school allegedly drunk and high on marijuana. Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted just after 3 p.m. Friday by elementary school staff after a woman they believed...
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
