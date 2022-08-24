Photos: 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club

We’ve reached the end of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, and it’s time to crown the winner of the FedEx Cup.

East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, will once again host the top players in the FedEx Cup standings. Sitting atop those standings is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Thanks to four wins this season, including his first major championship at the Masters, he’ll start the tournament at 10 under, two shots ahead of Patrick Cantlay, who rose to No. 2 in the standings thanks to his BMW Championship win last week.

Here are some of the best photos from the week in the ATL.

Tour Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+