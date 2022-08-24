ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Photos: 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEsLu_0hTvu6Kz00

We’ve reached the end of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, and it’s time to crown the winner of the FedEx Cup.

East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, will once again host the top players in the FedEx Cup standings. Sitting atop those standings is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Thanks to four wins this season, including his first major championship at the Masters, he’ll start the tournament at 10 under, two shots ahead of Patrick Cantlay, who rose to No. 2 in the standings thanks to his BMW Championship win last week.

Here are some of the best photos from the week in the ATL.

Tour Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play suspended at Tour Championship as Scottie Scheffler clings to lead, Hideki dazzles, and JT has to come back for 2-footer

ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler will need to work overtime if he wants to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup on Sunday. That’s because play was suspended with only 15 of the 29 players in the field having completed the third round at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday. Scheffler hit his tee shot at 13 into the right rough before play was suspended for the second time that afternoon due to lightning in the area at 6:36 p.m. and later called for the day. Play is expected to resume at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the final round will tee off at 11:15 a.m.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn’t know any of that,” he said. “I was just trying to go out and shoot a good number.” Rory McIlroy’s day at East Lake was far more wild. And he knew it.
GOLF
CBS Sports

LIV Golf joins player-led lawsuit against PGA Tour as two more golfers drop out

LIV Golf has officially joined the legal fight against the PGA Tour. An amended lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Northern California in which Jason Kokrak and Abraham Ancer dropped out as plaintiffs but LIV Golf Inc. was added to the list of seven golfers still filing against the PGA Tour.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade

There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
golfmagic.com

Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event

All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting

The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Lake Golf Club#Bmw Championship#Fedex Cup#Atl#Espn
Architectural Digest

Inside Tiger Woods’s Luxe Real Estate Portfolio

Tiger Woods’s talent on the golf course has been unstoppable ever since he first broke onto the scene in the late 1990s. Along with his professional success came an appetite for luxury real estate. The pro athlete has come a long way since growing up in the Orange County suburb Cypress, California; he has now owned properties in California, Florida, the Bahamas, and Canada. At one point, it was even rumored that Woods owned a custom-built home on a 62-acre private island in Sweden, but that story has since been debunked. This rumor likely started because the island was reportedly purchased by a Swedish businessman in 2006 for the explicit purpose of being developed into a retreat for Woods and his then wife Elin Nordegren. (The couple split in 2010 after Woods was found to have numerous extramarital affairs, and the deal was never finalized.)
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments

Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann among group of players heading to LIV Golf next week in Boston

At the conclusion of the Tour Championship, expect the next wave of LIV Golf announcements to come quickly. Cameron Smith, who has long been rumored to be heading to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led series, is among at least five other players who will tee it up at LIV Golf’s fourth event in Boston next week, according to reports from Sports Illustrated and Golf Channel. Smith declined to comment on his departure at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and Niemann told Golf Channel on Friday he had yet to make up his mind.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Lawyer seeks subpoenas for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy in class-action suit against PGA Tour

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are being subpoenaed to testify about the players-only meeting that took place prior to the BMW Championship. Lawyer Larry Klayman, who is filing a class-action lawsuit in Palm Beach County, Florida, alleging antitrust violations by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, filed notice this week of his intent to subpoena Woods and McIlroy. Klayman is also representing golfer Patrick Reed in a separate federal lawsuit as Reed sues Golf Channel and seeks $750 million in damages.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama transfer Tommy Brown getting healthy with season opener close

The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down offseason with the transfer portal. However, they were able to land a talented offensive lineman from Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide watched one of their own leave Tuscaloosa and come to Boulder. That player is Tommy Brown. It has been a long road for Brown so far in Colorado as he has been working his way back from a knee injury. However, on Monday, Brown got cleared to practice and expressed how important it was to stay mentally ready (h/t Nikki Edwards of Rivals). “The mental reps I got in fall camp were pretty incredible. I’m fully...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama

Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Tour Championship final-round odds, golfers to watch

Expect the 2022 Tour Championship to have a thrilling race to the finish for the FedEx Cup title and the $18 million prize. With 10 players still to finish their 3rd round because of storms, 7 players are within 5 strokes of the lead. Below, we look at the 2022 Tour Championship entering Sunday’s final round of the tournament being played in Atlanta. Check back again next season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Lee Westwood says new-look PGA Tour just a 'copy' of LIV Golf, points finger at 'hypocrites'

ATLANTA -- Former world No. 1 Lee Westwood said he only could laugh at the sweeping changes the PGA Tour announced Wednesday in response to the growing threat of LIV Golf. Westwood, who was among the first PGA Tour members to defect to the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series, said his former tour is borrowing a lot of ideas from his new one.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy