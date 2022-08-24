ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

Help sought keeping kids fed and focused as school starts

With the start of the school year comes the renewed need to keep kids nourished, stocked with supplies, clothed and clean. At last week’s school board meeting, Bowling Green Board of Education member Ginny Stewart thanked the community for its continued generosity to meet students’ basic needs. She reported on the items that administrators at each school building listed as most needed by students.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Trinity United Methodist Church is historic building of month in BG

The church known for its distinctive dome will be Bowling Green’s Historic Building of the Month for September. Trinity United Methodist Church, at the corner of East Court Street and North Summit Street, is being highlighted by the Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission. Rose Drain, a member of the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11. The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

City stakeholders celebrate the grand opening of Glass City Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City and County stakeholders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Glass City Center on Thursday. The newly renovated center – formerly known as the SeaGate Centre – brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as leaders anticipate the $67.5 million construction project will become the main location for prime events in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
TOLEDO, OH
ocj.com

Digging carrots in Henry County for 66 years

With a 4-row Planet Jr. planter, Ted Baughman began growing carrots for the Campbell Soup Company on their farm in 1956. The Baughmans have been raising carrots, along with red beets, parsley and potatoes for Campbell’s in the fertile black sands south of Napoleon ever since. Sixty-six years later, not a lot has changed according to Tom Baughman (Ted’s son).
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigars date back centuries. There are places all over town dedicated to lighting up and hanging out with fellow stogie aficionados. Third Street Cigar in Waterville has been in business since 2014. Josh Malone is the Managing Partner and co-owner of the smoking lounge. “I didn’t...
WATERVILLE, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

One more case of E. coli in Wood County outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

As of Thursday afternoon, one more case of E. coli in Wood County has been linked to the possible outbreak from contaminated romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants. A total of 23 local residents tested positive for E. coli. So far, samples from 10 Wood County residents have been identified as the same strain. The Wood County Health Department is still waiting for the results on the other cases from the Ohio Department of Health.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Hardin sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, who was convicted of charges related to running an unlicensed funeral home business, was sentenced Friday to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Hardin, who faced more than 40 charges initially, was convicted earlier this month of the most serious charge - engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, which is a first-degree felony. Judge Michael Goulding said it was clear that Hardin operated his funeral business without a proper license.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire

LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
LIMA, OH

