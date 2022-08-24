Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Help sought keeping kids fed and focused as school starts
With the start of the school year comes the renewed need to keep kids nourished, stocked with supplies, clothed and clean. At last week’s school board meeting, Bowling Green Board of Education member Ginny Stewart thanked the community for its continued generosity to meet students’ basic needs. She reported on the items that administrators at each school building listed as most needed by students.
Inflation, staffing shortages forcing big changes at local restaurants
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Scott Super and his wife own three Mayberry Diners across the Toledo-area. For the first time in the 20 years since they opened their first restaurant they are now forced to make big changes to the operation of their diners. It's all due to staffing issues.
sent-trib.com
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
Seneca County opens its first inclusive playground at Opportunity Center
TIFFIN, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's latest inclusive playground, Opportunity Park, was officially opened on Wednesday at Seneca County's Opportunity Center. "In 32 years I've seen a lot of changes, and this is one of the best," Opportunity Center vocational teacher Laura Miller said. With a momentous first slide into...
bgindependentmedia.org
Trinity United Methodist Church is historic building of month in BG
The church known for its distinctive dome will be Bowling Green’s Historic Building of the Month for September. Trinity United Methodist Church, at the corner of East Court Street and North Summit Street, is being highlighted by the Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission. Rose Drain, a member of the...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11. The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.
13abc.com
City stakeholders celebrate the grand opening of Glass City Center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City and County stakeholders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Glass City Center on Thursday. The newly renovated center – formerly known as the SeaGate Centre – brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as leaders anticipate the $67.5 million construction project will become the main location for prime events in downtown Toledo.
Ohio student arrested: ‘All the school supplies I need’
A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
ocj.com
Digging carrots in Henry County for 66 years
With a 4-row Planet Jr. planter, Ted Baughman began growing carrots for the Campbell Soup Company on their farm in 1956. The Baughmans have been raising carrots, along with red beets, parsley and potatoes for Campbell’s in the fertile black sands south of Napoleon ever since. Sixty-six years later, not a lot has changed according to Tom Baughman (Ted’s son).
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigars date back centuries. There are places all over town dedicated to lighting up and hanging out with fellow stogie aficionados. Third Street Cigar in Waterville has been in business since 2014. Josh Malone is the Managing Partner and co-owner of the smoking lounge. “I didn’t...
Dystonia Zoo Day | Toledo Zoo-goers bring attention to lesser known neurological disorder
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is one of eight zoos in cities across America to host a Dystonia Zoo Day this year to raise money and awareness for the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Dystonia is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle spasms, abnormal postures and slow repetitive...
bgindependentmedia.org
One more case of E. coli in Wood County outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
As of Thursday afternoon, one more case of E. coli in Wood County has been linked to the possible outbreak from contaminated romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants. A total of 23 local residents tested positive for E. coli. So far, samples from 10 Wood County residents have been identified as the same strain. The Wood County Health Department is still waiting for the results on the other cases from the Ohio Department of Health.
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
'She died in my hands, with a flower': Waterville man honors wife with garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Virgil "Dutch" Klotzner loves two things: flowers and his late wife Jane. At StoryPoint, a senior living facility in Waterville, an array of colorful flowers adorn the front entryway of the building. But they're nothing compared to the garden Klotzner, 93, maintains behind the building. When...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
Hardin sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, who was convicted of charges related to running an unlicensed funeral home business, was sentenced Friday to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Hardin, who faced more than 40 charges initially, was convicted earlier this month of the most serious charge - engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, which is a first-degree felony. Judge Michael Goulding said it was clear that Hardin operated his funeral business without a proper license.
Golden Retriever Rescue Resource hopes to end backyard breeding
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The golden retriever is the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. But although they're desired, many end up unwanted and at a shelter. Amy Gheres, the president of the Waterville-based Golden Retriever Rescue Resource, said nearly every golden...
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
