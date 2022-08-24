Read full article on original website
The ulti-mutt fitness partner! Dogs whose owners spend a lot of time exercising are more likely to be fit themselves, research reveals
Dogs really are like their owners, at least when it comes to exercise, a new study shows. Researchers have surveyed more than 3,000 dog owners in five countries, including the UK, the US and Germany, about exercise habits of them and their canines. Dog owners who spend more time exercising...
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
Unexpected Health Benefits From Eating Ice Cream
Ice cream may not be top of mind when you think of healthy food and you may be surprised to learn it's not all bad. Here's what to know about this sweet treat.
The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Belly Fat And Tone Your Abs Over 30, According To Professional Trainers
The Best Way To Get Rid Of Abdominal Fat Over 40, According To A Health ProfessionalThis post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. Abdominal fat is one of the most common areas that dieters often attempt to target w...
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
Which exercise burns belly fat? Here’s what the science says
We dispel fitness myths and answer the common question, ‘Which exercise burns belly fat?’
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Does Diet Soda Cause Belly Fat? Nutritionists Share the Truth
At first glance, Diet Coke probably seems like the perfect alternative for those who are trying to lose weight. A beverage packed with all the flavor and none of the calories—seems like a no-brainer, right?. However, there are studies that suggest diet soda plays a role in weight gain...
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
Is Spinach Good For Diabetes?
Spinach is a dark leafy green vegetable with a beneficial nutritional profile. It can even be a superfood for people with diabetes. Here's what to know.
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Walking is a simple and easy exercise for the "oldest old," and strolling even one hour every week -- 10 minutes a day -- may help to prolong their lives, a new study says.
How to build bigger biceps: A little exercise each day improves muscles more than one big weekly workout
JOONDALUP, Australia — Could the answer to getting builder muscles be quantity over quality? A new study finds just a little bit of exercise each day is better for the body than one intense workout session. Researchers from Australia and Japan have found that just doing a handful of...
Walking Just 10 Minutes Per Day Can Extend Longevity for People Over 85
Researchers report that people over age 85 can prolong their lives by walking as little as 10 minutes per day. Experts say older adults can exercise safely by walking with another person or exercising in a public place such as a mall. They add that older adults can also get...
Does Interacting With Pets Reduce Blood Pressure and Stress?
Media reports often claim that interacting with pets lowers blood pressure and decreases stress levels. Researchers have investigated the impact of pets on the human cardiovascular system for four decades. An analysis of 129 studies on the physiological impacts of interacting with dogs uncovered a surprising pattern of results. The...
Potential threat to heart health from extreme weather
An analysis in nearly 2.3 million Europeans has found detrimental associations between cold weather and deaths from heart disease, particularly in poor neighbourhoods. The late-breaking research is presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 Hot weather was linked with excess deaths from heart disease and stroke in patients with heart conditions. Study...
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Caffeinated Drink For Weight Loss
When trying to lose weight, the best beverages to fuel your journey (other than water) are those that provide energy and promote healthy digestion. With that said, we reached out to doctors, nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for a caffeinated beverage suggestion that is often linked to gut health and has energy-boosting caffeine (but not too much of course!) within each sip. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine and natural remedies expert and creator of KaraMD, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
