ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weight Gain#Exercise Routines#Overweight And Obesity#Plos
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
Country
France
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Clayton News Daily

Does Diet Soda Cause Belly Fat? Nutritionists Share the Truth

At first glance, Diet Coke probably seems like the perfect alternative for those who are trying to lose weight. A beverage packed with all the flavor and none of the calories—seems like a no-brainer, right?. However, there are studies that suggest diet soda plays a role in weight gain...
NUTRITION
psychologytoday.com

Does Interacting With Pets Reduce Blood Pressure and Stress?

Media reports often claim that interacting with pets lowers blood pressure and decreases stress levels. Researchers have investigated the impact of pets on the human cardiovascular system for four decades. An analysis of 129 studies on the physiological impacts of interacting with dogs uncovered a surprising pattern of results. The...
PETS
Science Daily

Potential threat to heart health from extreme weather

An analysis in nearly 2.3 million Europeans has found detrimental associations between cold weather and deaths from heart disease, particularly in poor neighbourhoods. The late-breaking research is presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 Hot weather was linked with excess deaths from heart disease and stroke in patients with heart conditions. Study...
HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Caffeinated Drink For Weight Loss

When trying to lose weight, the best beverages to fuel your journey (other than water) are those that provide energy and promote healthy digestion. With that said, we reached out to doctors, nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for a caffeinated beverage suggestion that is often linked to gut health and has energy-boosting caffeine (but not too much of course!) within each sip. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine and natural remedies expert and creator of KaraMD, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy