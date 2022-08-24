Read full article on original website
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
Science Daily
Tracking small-scale fishers
Roughly half of all global seafood is caught by artisanal fishers -- individuals who operate on small, often subsistence scales, and who generally fish a short distance from the coast. Though diminutive in comparison to larger-scale commercial operations, these enterprises are essential to the food security and livelihoods of their communities, and their sheer number makes artisanal fishers an important sector to monitor and manage, as well as to advocate for, as the global fishing industry continues to grow and climate change causes shifts in their food supply.
Science Daily
Hydropower dams induce widespread species extinctions across Amazonian forest islands, research finds
Deforestation, habitat loss and fragmentation are linked and are driving the ongoing biodiversity crisis, with hydropower to blame for much of this degradation. In lowland tropical forests, river damming typically floods vast low-elevation areas, while previous ridgetops often become insular forest patches. . In a new study, scientists from UEA,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
Small molecules, giant (surface) potential
In a molecular feat akin to getting pedestrians in a scramble crosswalk to spontaneously start walking in step, researchers at Kyushu University have created a series of molecules that tend to face the same direction to form a 'giant surface potential' when evaporated onto a surface. The researchers hope to...
Science Daily
Slugs, snails are not alone in causing rat lungworm disease in humans
A review of decades of research revealed more than a dozen kinds of animals in addition to slugs and snails have caused rat lungworm disease in people around the world. Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and the University of London (UK) combed through nearly 140 scientific studies published between 1962 and 2022 and found 32 species of freshwater prawns/shrimp, crayfish, crabs, flatworms, fish, sea snakes, frogs, toads, lizards, centipedes, cattle, pigs, and snails can act as carriers of the rat lungworm parasite (Angiostrongylus cantonensis). Of these, at least 13 species of prawns/shrimp, crabs, flatworms, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, and centipedes have been associated with causing rat lungworm disease in humans.
Science Daily
Silicon image sensor that computes
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. As any driver knows, accidents can happen in the blink of an eye -- so when it comes to the camera system in autonomous vehicles, processing time is critical. The time that it takes for the system to snap an image and deliver the data to the microprocessor for image processing could mean the difference between avoiding an obstacle or getting into a major accident.
Science Daily
Glass nanoparticles show unexpected coupling when levitated with laser light
A team of researchers at the University of Vienna, the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the University of Duisburg-Essen have found a new mechanism that fundamentally alters the interaction between optically levitated nanoparticles. Their experiment demonstrates previously unattainable levels of control over the coupling in arrays of particles, thereby creating a new platform to study complex physical phenomena. The results are published in this week's issue of Science.
Science Daily
Voting in the 2020 Italian constitutional referendum led to more COVID-19 cases in Italy, study finds
In September 2020, during the height of the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, Italians voted on a constitutional amendment to reduce the number of parliamentary members. Furthermore, in seven of the 20 Italian regions, citizens also voted to elect regional governments and regional assembly representatives; finally, in 955 of the 7,903 Italian municipalities, citizens were asked to select a new mayor. This increased level of election activity resulted in a 22 per cent rise in voter turnout in municipalities that voted for both referendum and local elections, compared to municipalities voting only for the referendum.
