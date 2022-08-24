Read full article on original website
Related
Mable John, Motown’s First Female Solo Artist, Dead at 91
Mable John, the first female solo artist signed to Motown (then Tamla) Records, a Stax singer and longtime Ray Charles collaborator, has died at the age of 91. John died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles; no cause of death was revealed. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” her nephew Kevin John told the Detroit News. Related Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter Behind Countless Classics, Dead at 81 Former Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead at 77 Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82 The older sister of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted...
The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]
Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39
Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
6 of the Best Folk Songs of the ’60s
The ’60s folk revival churned out an endless list of classic songs. Though the movement cannot be neatly confined between 1960 and 1969, the decade was packed to the brim with unparalleled folk singer-songwriters making waves in New York, California, and elsewhere. Among these artists were some of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Allison obituary
Whenever three or four kids get together with an electric guitar or two, a bass and a drum kit and decide to write their own songs, whether they decide to call themselves the Beatles, the Ramones, Nirvana or something that they’re still arguing about, they are essentially following a template laid down by Jerry Allison and his friends in the city of Lubbock, Texas. That was back in a distant time when Dwight D Eisenhower was just starting his second term as president of the US.
Slipped Disc
Loss of a jazz trumpeter, 51
The American jazz organist, trumpeter and saxophonist Joey Defrancesco died early today. He released more than 30 albums, after an early start as sideman with Miles Davis, and was cherished by the best in the business.
guitar.com
Madison Cunningham on tackling grief in song writing, and the end of the idea of the “female guitarist”
The buzz surrounding Madison Cunningham is getting increasingly harder to avoid. Hot off the heels from a European tour, a debut appearance on NPR’s critically acclaimed Tiny Desk, and a punchy performance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, comes her new sophomore album, Revealer – showcasing her rapid and startling development as both musician and songwriter.
Journey: Neal Schon Finds Artistic Freedom On New Journey Album
The incarnation of Journey lodged in the brains of many casual fans is likely the late ’70s and ’80s version. That’s when they married West Coast musical gleam to heartland lyrical concerns for a string of massively successful albums and singles belted to the rafters by former lead singer Steve Perry. But Journey was around for years before that, and they’ve continued to record and tour during the time that’s passed in the wake of their most fruitful commercial period.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sam Williams, Lilly Winwood + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Sam Williams. "Ragdoll" Sam Williams lays...
NME
Noah Cyrus teams up with Ben Gibbard on “conversational” new ballad, ‘Every Beginning Ends’
Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on a collaborative new single, ‘Every Beginning Ends’ – listen below. The song will appear on Cyrus’ debut studio album ‘The Hardest Part’, which is due for release on September 16 via Records/Columbia.
8 Great Stevie Ray Vaughan Guitar Moments
Despite only spending a mere seven and a half years as a guitar player on the world stage, Texas guitar maven Stevie Ray Vaughan left quite the mark. In that relative blink of an eye, Vaughan unleashed four incomparable studio albums that changed the trajectory of modern blues guitar forever. Rising to fame amid the posturing, glittery rock of the MTV era, Vaughan was a classic guitar-slinger for the new age.
Daily Discovery: Lydia Ramsey Misses Those She Loves on “Come Home With Me”
For some, the songs they write rattle and shake the cages of listeners’ minds. For others, it’s about the bubble gum fun of life Yet, for another section of artists, it’s about touch and feel. Like a dream landing in some wistful mind. Pacific Northwest-based songwriter and...
Comments / 0