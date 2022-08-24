A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO