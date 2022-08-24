ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Fox17

Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
WALKER, MI
Barry County, MI
WWMTCw

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Man found with over 100 animals in home

A man was found with 106 animals in his home last week. Police say that they received complaints about animals in the 100 block of Lester Street in Dowagiac. That’s when officers used a search warrant, finding dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs, and ducks. Leader Publications reports that...
DOWAGIAC, MI
MLive

3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

