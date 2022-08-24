Read full article on original website
Fox17
Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex
WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
WWMTCw
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
'It looks like a prison cell': Controversy sparks over seclusion rooms in Allegan Public Schools
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Photos posted online of a room inside an Allegan County School are now the center of controversy as some are questioning its use. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation revealed some inconsistencies between the law and the school's handling of certain situations where they end up turning to the room.
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
95.3 MNC
Man found with over 100 animals in home
A man was found with 106 animals in his home last week. Police say that they received complaints about animals in the 100 block of Lester Street in Dowagiac. That’s when officers used a search warrant, finding dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs, and ducks. Leader Publications reports that...
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.
Part condos and part eyesore, Shaw-Walker up for sale
A crumbling 702,420-square-foot piece of furniture industry history is up for sale in Muskegon.
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
With most schools now back in session, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about a new law involving school buses.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
