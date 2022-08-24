ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Boys Place 2nd in Johnston Invite

The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team placed 2nd at the Johnston Invitational this morning. The J-Hawks will compete in the Urbandale Invitational on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The Boys Race will begin at 8:30am followed by the Girls at 9:10am. Here is a link to the Photo Gallery from the...
J-Hawks Head to Johnston Invite Saturday

The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team heads to the Johnston Invitational on Saturday. Race time has been moved to 10:45am in an effort to avoid storms that are expected later in the day. Urbandale placed 2nd at the Mount Vernon Invitational on Tuesday to open the season.
J-Hawks Open with 27-14 Win Over Bettendorf

The Urbandale Football Team started the '22 season with a convincing 27-14 victory over the Bettendorf Bulldogs on Friday night at Frerichs Field. The J-Hawks will travel to Johnston to face the Dragons on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 7:00pm. The Dragons will enter the matchup at 0-1 after falling to Cedar Falls on opening night 14-0.
URBANDALE, IA

