Boys Place 2nd in Johnston Invite
The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team placed 2nd at the Johnston Invitational this morning. The J-Hawks will compete in the Urbandale Invitational on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The Boys Race will begin at 8:30am followed by the Girls at 9:10am. Here is a link to the Photo Gallery from the...
J-Hawks Head to Johnston Invite Saturday
The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team heads to the Johnston Invitational on Saturday. Race time has been moved to 10:45am in an effort to avoid storms that are expected later in the day. Urbandale placed 2nd at the Mount Vernon Invitational on Tuesday to open the season.
J-Hawks Open with 27-14 Win Over Bettendorf
The Urbandale Football Team started the '22 season with a convincing 27-14 victory over the Bettendorf Bulldogs on Friday night at Frerichs Field. The J-Hawks will travel to Johnston to face the Dragons on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 7:00pm. The Dragons will enter the matchup at 0-1 after falling to Cedar Falls on opening night 14-0.
Girls Cross Country Opens the Season at Johnston Saturday
The Urbandale Girls Cross Country Team will open the '22 season at the Johnston Invite on Saturday. Due to the potential for storms, this meet has been moved to Saturday morning with a 10:00am start time for the Girls race.
