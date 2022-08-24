ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

When does League of Legends’ Steel Valkyries event start?

League of Legends’ last event, Star Guardian, was extended due to mission bugs. With compensation missions to make up for the inconveniences, Riot Games wrapped up another epic event where players were able to complete tasks and unlock fantastic cosmetics in the process. When one event concludes, it’s generally...
dotesports.com

What does Inting mean in League of Legends?

League of Legends’ lingo can often be the key to better understanding your teammates. When players first start their League adventures, their first order of business will be to understand the game’s mechanics. Once that’s out of the way, they’ll need to get familiar with the lingo to increase their team’s communication level.
dotesports.com

How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?

After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
dotesports.com

Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE

One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
dotesports.com

LOUD’s bzkA: ‘I know that our team and Brazil deserve that [VALORANT] world title’

LOUD have high expectations ahead of VALORANT Champions 2022. The Brazilian team’s goal for the upcoming event is to go for gold. They believe they have all it takes to be crowned champions and that their region and fans deserve it. “We’re going into this tournament with the goal to be champions,” said Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi, the coach of LOUD in an interview with Dexerto.
dotesports.com

Dota 2 ESL One Malaysia 2022 tournament hit by unexpected delay

The fourth day of the Dota 2 ESL One Malaysia tournament has been delayed due to “unforeseen technical issues,” putting the playoffs on hold until the tournament organizers manage to fix whatever is causing it. They believe the show will be back on the road at around 12:30...
dotesports.com

When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor be added to Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022. One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.
dotesports.com

Pokémon TCG ‘Mew VMAX League Battle Deck’ headed to stores in November

A new Pokémon TCG product has been revealed and it will feature one of everyone’s favorite Mythical Pokémon, Mew. As showcased by PokeBeach, the Mew VMAX League Battle Deck is headed to stores on Nov. 11, giving fans their chance to collect multiple versions of the Mythical Pokémon and also Genesect.
dotesports.com

Nautilus in line for League ‘touch up’ in similar vein to Maokai and Swain updates

In League of Legends this season, Riot Games has begun updating old champions with outdated kits that have lost their identity and simply have a meta-relevant gimmick. On top of that, the devs have heavily avoided dominant pro-play flex picks that, eventually, leave a dent in solo queue meta. The most recent examples of these touch-ups include Swain, Ahri, and Maokai.
dotesports.com

For SNK, supporting players long-term is everything—and King of Fighters is no exception

Arc System Works has always been a well-known name in the fighting game community (FGC), but since the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ in Jan. 2018, the company has been rocking and rolling just like Daisuke Ishiwatari and all of his wild ideas. This includes Guilty Gear Strive becoming the first ArcSys game to close out an Evo event at Evo 2022, with more than 2,100 players registering to battle.
dotesports.com

Capcom confirms Tokyo Game Show 2022 line-up includes Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Exoprimal, and more

With the annual Tokyo Games Show taking place next month, Capcom has unveiled its presentation line-up for the showcase. The company’s presentation will last for 50 minutes and will be comprised of showcases and updates from some of Capcom’s mainline games, such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Capcom’s slot is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 9am CT, while a separate presentation dedicated to Street Fighter 6 will also take place on Sept. 16 at 10am CT.
dotesports.com

All MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetypes: Themes and signpost cards

Get an idea of what to build around in Draft. A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed. Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.
