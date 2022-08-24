Tony Gilroy Says Disney’s Original ‘Andor’ Idea Was Similiar To ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’

Read full article on original website
‘BioShock’: Netflix Enlists Director Francis Lawrence & ‘Logan’ Screenwriter Michael Green To Adapt Sci-Fi Horror Video Game
Netflix is developing a live-action film based on the “BioShock” video game franchise. A previous incarnation had been a passion project for filmmaker Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of The Caribbean“) but eventually dissolved before this latest version of the film surfaced. The streaming service has found its writer and director for the sci-fi horror mash-up project.
‘The Sandman’: Neil Gaiman Reveals He Once Sabotaged A Movie Based On His Comic Because Of Its “Really Stupid” Script
After floundering in development hell for many years, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is finally a TV series, thanks to Netflix. And the critical consensus of the show is, well, pretty good? It may be almost too faithful an adaptation, but for those who love the comic, it’s a great take on a project many thought unfilmable. And in this day and age of green-screen movies and TV, isn’t there some solace to be taken in a sprawling fantasy world adapted correctly?
‘Batgirl’: Cancelled Film To Get “Funeral Screenings” On Warner Bros. Lot This Week
“Batgirl” has been the talk of Hollywood since news broke on August 2 that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav canceled the film and several other DC Films and HBO Max-adjacent projects. And as per usual in Tinsel Town, the reason is money. Zaslav axed the film and other projects to take a tax write-down as he navigates his newly merged company toward a new future.
‘The Front Room’: Brandy To Star In A24 Horror Film Directed By Eggers Brothers
Robert Eggers and A24 made two massively successful horror movies together: 2015’s “The Witch” and 2019’s “The Lighthouse.” Now A24 wants to see what some of the other Eggers brothers can do behind the camera. READ MORE: A24 Venice First Look: Brendan Fraser In...
‘The Gorge’: Miles Teller & ‘The Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson Team Up For New Skydance Blockbuster
What a year it’s been for Miles Teller. He’s starred in Paramount+‘s “The Offer” and Joseph Kosinski‘s Netflix film “Spiderhead.” But of course, the real story is Kosinski’s other film this year, “Top: Gun Maverick,” which just passed $1.4 billion at the global box office. “Maverick” is now the highest-grossing film Paramount has ever made, the highest-grossing one in Tom Cruise‘s filmography, and currently sits #12 all-time for the highest-grossing movies of all time. Also, spoiler alert: critics loved it, too.
Veteran Producer Dan Lin In Talks To Become DC’s Kevin Feige, Will Oversee Superhero Arm At Warner Bros.
Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery took over the film, television, and streaming divisions at DC, there had been one big mandate: find the next Kevin Feige to oversee DC Comics projects. After a search to find this unicorn, it looks like the company has found someone to fill that spot.
‘TÁR’ Trailer: Cate Blanchett Stars As A World-Renowned Musician For Director Todd Field
Todd Field has come back into the world of cinema and television for the first time in sixteen years. His last movie, “Little Children,” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay but did not direct anything else until now, with the upcoming release of “TÁR.” The director was, however, attached to multiple projects in between “Little Children” and “TÁR,” but those never came to fruition.
‘Wildwood’: Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali & Awkwafina Headline Massive Voice Cast For Laika’s Upcoming Animated Feature
Since the 2009 release of “Coraline,” Laika has made a name for itself as a legitimate alternative to Pixar for animated feature films. All of their titles, including “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls,” and “Kubu And The Two Strings” are critical darlings. And outside of 2019’s “Missing Link,” all of their films won at the box office, too. Unfortunately, “Missing Link” was a box office bomb, making only $26.6 million off a $102 million budget.
‘The Idea Of You’: Michael Showalter & Anne Hathaway Team Up For New Movie For Amazon Prime Video
While audiences anxious await Anne Hathaway‘s next performance in James Gray‘s “Armageddon Time,” in theaters this October, there’s news about one of her upcoming roles. Deadline reports that Hathaway will team up with “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” director Michael Showalter for a new project for Amazon Prime Video. So, what’s the project? “The Idea Of You,” based on Robinne Lee‘s 2017 novel of the same name.
‘White Noise’ Trailer: Adam Driver & Grega Gerwig Face The Apocalypse For Noah Baumbach
Now that we are in August, with fall on the immediate horizon, we know what that means: It’s time for prestige pictures from renowned and acclaimed directors to take hold of the moviegoing consciousness. With the honor of having its world premiere as the opening film for the Venice International Film Festival on August 31st, as well as opening the New York Film Festival on September 30th, the new film from writer-director Noah Baumbach can safely fill that bill. Entitled “White Noise,” the first trailer for the film is now available to view online, giving us a glimpse into the newest cinematic concoction of Baumbach.
‘The End We Start From’: Katherine Waterston To Co-Star With Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller
British actress Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel“) is set to lead a new London-set apocalypse thriller from director Mahalia Belo (“The Long Song“) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch that is based on the Megan Hunter novel “The End We Start From.” The pic’s script is also being adapted by “Succession” writer Alice Birch and sees characters navigating a mysterious environmental crisis in London as the city becomes submerged by flood waters.
‘See’: Apple TV+ Follows Jason Momoa’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Through To An Applause-Worthy End
Watching pop culture bicker with itself is a rare hoot. Last Sunday, HBO premiered “House of the Dragon,” the network’s first “Game of Thrones” spin-off; tacitly acknowledging the medieval fantasy misery fest’s brand, the pilot episode builds to a birth scene shot with grisly excess and ending with mother and child wrapped in funeral shrouds. This week, Apple TV+ kicks off the third and final season of its own “Thrones” spin-off, “See,” with a birth scene that cares about such antediluvian details as tension, stakes, and basic empathy. Dethroned tyrant queen Sibeth (Sylvia Hoeks) is in labor. The outlook is bleak. Then, Maghra (Hera Hilmar), Sibeth’s sister and the reigning queen, tenderly frees the babe from the amniotic sac, thumps him on the back, and gets a cry in return for her trouble.
David Fincher At 60: His Detectives, Serial Killers & Infinite Psychological Chess Game [Be Reel Podcast]
Among the dozens of chilling lines delivered by Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) in “Mindhunter,” one of the most instructive for understanding David Fincher’s filmography is Kemper’s simple definition of the serial killer: “people who hunt other people for a vocation.”. The shockingly blunt description ascribes...
‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Sequel In Production Now, Adam Wingard Back To Direct
Odds were against “Godzilla Vs. Kong” being a box office success back in March 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Adam Wingard‘s film fared alright despite its simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film grossed $470 million against a budget of $155-200 million. In the pandemic era, that’s not too shabby and indeed good enough for a sequel, which Business Wire reports, is now in production.
‘White Noise’: Noah Baumbach’s New Film Will Feature LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song In Five Years
Brace yourselves, Noah Baumbach fans: “White Noise” has its world premiere in just five days at the Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s latest also opens up the New York Film Festival this year, too, before it hits Netflix later this year. Netflix still hasn’t provided an official release date for the film, but another bit of news related to “White Noise” should tide everyone over before it arrives.
‘Bones And All’: Luca Guadagnino Dismisses Any Relation Between New Movie And The Allegations Against Armie Hammer
Those lucky enough to be at the Venice Film Festival this year have only six days before Luca Guadagnino‘s latest “Bones And All” has its world premiere at the festival. And Guadagnino’s new film is one of the most anticipated on the Lido this year, a favorite for Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. But the lead-up to the film has had an unfortunate slant. The film’s subject matter, about two young cannibals who fall in love on the fringes of society, relates to the allegations against disgraced “Call Me By Your Name” star Armie Hammer.
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every...
Mark Ruffalo On His Future In The MCU: “I’m Always Surprised That I’m Still Here”
Since “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s clear there would be a “changing of the guard” in the MCU, with new heroes replacing the Avengers whose arcs culminated in that film. In fact, half of the original Avengers are gone at this point, with only Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye remaining (and Clint Barton is more or less retired). Still, at this point in Phase 4, no new heroes have stepped up to take over the empty spaces Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow left behind. And that’s technically okay: the next two “Avengers” movies aren’t until Phase 6, in 2024-2025. That’s plenty of time for new team members to emerge in Kevin Feige-land.
