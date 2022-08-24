ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Design Squad Maker (Valente)

Valente Branch Library, 826 Cambridge St, Cambridge MA 02141. Welcome to Design Squad Maker, a program that engages children and their caregivers in the engineering design process. Together, you’ll come up with problems that you want to solve, brainstorm solutions, build prototypes, and test them to see how they work. Experience the same steps that engineers use to solve real-world problems!
Cambridge to Temporarily Switch to MWRA Water for Remainder of 2022

The City of Cambridge will temporarily begin sourcing its water from the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority (MWRA) starting Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Cambridge Water Department anticipates that the MWRA will exclusively supply all of Cambridge’s public water through the end of the year. Even though Cambridge owns and maintains its watershed, it is also a member of the MWRA.
