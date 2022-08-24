Valente Branch Library, 826 Cambridge St, Cambridge MA 02141. Welcome to Design Squad Maker, a program that engages children and their caregivers in the engineering design process. Together, you’ll come up with problems that you want to solve, brainstorm solutions, build prototypes, and test them to see how they work. Experience the same steps that engineers use to solve real-world problems!

