ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Springs, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

The Edison Walthall Rises Again

JACKSON — The Edison Walthall Hotel is the place of legends, bar fights between powerful men and lots of stories its walls could tell, but it has sat empty now since it closed in 2010. The hotel, named for a Confederate general and Mississippi senator, Edward Cary Walthall, that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, MS
City
Wesson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Crystal Springs, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
copiahmonitor.com

Co-Lin Foundation welcomes new board members

The Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation recently elected six new members to its board: James Brown, Aimee Guido, John C. Hughes, Stephen McNulty, Dustin Walker and Marney Walker. James Brown. James Brown, of Natchez, is a 2005 graduate of Co-Lin, a 2012 graduate of Northwestern State University, where he received a...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding. According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Wesson Fire Department
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson native Rita Brent launches national comedy tour in her hometown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a time when there seems to be so much heartache and anger around the nation, a Jackson native has made it her life’s work to make people laugh. Rita Brent is launching a national comedy tour and is starting right here in her hometown of Jackson. In an Exclusive interview, she talked with WLBT 3 On Your Side Thursday afternoon about Raised in the Sipp at Duling Hall.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Police chase from Ridgeland to Jackson ends in crash

JACKSON, Miss. — A police chase from Ridgeland into Jackson ended in a crash. Police were chasing a black vehicle that ran off the road Wednesday afternoon at State Street and Northside Drive. Law enforcement officers were at the scene searching the woods. A witness said they saw officers...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute

JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'We're praying to God that it won't be like 2020,' Jackson resident says

JACKSON, Miss. — People in northeast Jacksonunder threat of flooding – for the second time in two years. "If this water comes up this time — and we're praying to God that it won't do like it did in 2020 — but if it does, it's going to be worse," said resident Deon Thompson. "Because the people here have already been devastated."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy