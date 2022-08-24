Read full article on original website
Related
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
Jackson Free Press
The Edison Walthall Rises Again
JACKSON — The Edison Walthall Hotel is the place of legends, bar fights between powerful men and lots of stories its walls could tell, but it has sat empty now since it closed in 2010. The hotel, named for a Confederate general and Mississippi senator, Edward Cary Walthall, that...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
copiahmonitor.com
Co-Lin Foundation welcomes new board members
The Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation recently elected six new members to its board: James Brown, Aimee Guido, John C. Hughes, Stephen McNulty, Dustin Walker and Marney Walker. James Brown. James Brown, of Natchez, is a 2005 graduate of Co-Lin, a 2012 graduate of Northwestern State University, where he received a...
Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency
Mississippi man who rescued a man who was going into a diabetic coma was honored by his community Thursday. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his life-saving actions. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug....
Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding. According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage […]
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
WLBT
Jackson native Rita Brent launches national comedy tour in her hometown
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a time when there seems to be so much heartache and anger around the nation, a Jackson native has made it her life’s work to make people laugh. Rita Brent is launching a national comedy tour and is starting right here in her hometown of Jackson. In an Exclusive interview, she talked with WLBT 3 On Your Side Thursday afternoon about Raised in the Sipp at Duling Hall.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Ocean Springs, Star Quarterback And Alabama Commitment Brayson Hubbard Defeat Clinton 31-13 In MHSAA Class 6A Season Opener
Clinton coach Judd Boswell knows how a talented athlete at quarterback can carry a team to victory. Boswell coached a star athlete who played quarterback – high school All-American and now Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers – and won the MHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2016.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Tough Times To Sell’: Business Hurting Amid Jackson’s Ongoing Water Woes
JACKSON, Miss.—John Tierre can count the days since Jackson received a citywide boil water notice. He can count the money, too. Every day his restaurant, Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues on Farish Street, bleeds a little more profit thanks to a water crisis with no end in sight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
WAPT
Police chase from Ridgeland to Jackson ends in crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A police chase from Ridgeland into Jackson ended in a crash. Police were chasing a black vehicle that ran off the road Wednesday afternoon at State Street and Northside Drive. Law enforcement officers were at the scene searching the woods. A witness said they saw officers...
WAPT
Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
WAPT
'We're praying to God that it won't be like 2020,' Jackson resident says
JACKSON, Miss. — People in northeast Jacksonunder threat of flooding – for the second time in two years. "If this water comes up this time — and we're praying to God that it won't do like it did in 2020 — but if it does, it's going to be worse," said resident Deon Thompson. "Because the people here have already been devastated."
WLBT
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne is clarifying comments Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made during a Thursday press conference calling for voluntary evacuations in preparation for a Pearl River flood. Thursday, Lumumba called on people who are located in high-risk areas of flooding to begin...
Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.
A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility. WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.
WLBT
Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
Flood Videos, Pictures Show Mississippi Streets Submerged
Intense weather forced a day care in Florence, Mississippi, to evacuate over 100 children and workers on Wednesday.
Comments / 0