RideApart
Kawasaki Japan Provides Sneak Peek Of 2023 Z900RS Cafe Colorway
Kawasaki’s Z900RS Cafe has been a bonafide jaw-dropper since its EICMA 2017 unveiling. Whether coated in Kawi’s signature lime green or draped in the brand’s neo-retro Pearl Storm Gray, the model has married Team Green’s storied past with its performance-based present. Despite those eye-catching liveries, the...
RideApart
This 372 Horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa Brought To You By TTS Performance
Do you love to make motorcycle art? No matter what medium you choose to execute your vision, for most of us, there’s rarely an opportunity to see it come to life—unless you build it yourself, of course. Kar Lee is the design genius behind a whole lot of the Internet’s favorite motorbike designs through his KarDesign Koncepts and MotoKandi presences.
RideApart
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
RideApart
Honda Hawk 11 Development Team Interview Offers New Model Insights
Let’s face it. We’re all champing at the bit for Honda to release the Hawk 11 already. We know the 1,082cc parallel twin’s power output (100 horsepower, 76.7 pound-feet of torque). We’re aware of the model’s Pearl Hawks Eye Blue and Graphite Black paint schemes. We’re even savvy to the fact that the Hawk will launch in Japan on September 29, 2022.
Toyota Century V12 Walkaround Video Showcases '90s Japanese Luxury
When talking about flagships, Toyota has the Century that's exclusively available in Japan (and in select countries where the nameplate's exported). Typically used to transport VIPs and government officials, the Century has long been a highly regarded vehicle for the Japanese market since the '60s. And one of them is headed to the US, thanks to PacificCoastAuto which showcased this example in a walkaround video bought from a Japanese auction.
The Fastest Roadster in the World? Bugatti Unveils the Beastly New 1,577 HP Mistral
Bugatti is bidding adieu to its W16 engine in style. The French marque unveiled its latest hypercar on Friday—the Mistral roadster. The open-top speed machine is based on the Chiron and will be the brand’s last road-going model to feature the brawny mill that’s been a hallmark of its lineup since the Veyron’s introduction in 2005. The Mistral may be the first roadster of the Chiron era, but Bugatti has been building roofless models since the very beginning. In fact, 40 percent of the vehicles the automaker has produced over the last 113 years have featured open top designs. Turning the company’s...
motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
Ford’s F-150 10-Speed Transmission Has Problems
The 2017 to 2020 Ford F-150 10-speed automatic transmission has had numerous problems filed with the NHTSA, and a class action lawsuit, too. The post Ford’s F-150 10-Speed Transmission Has Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
How the Most Expensive Shotguns in the World Are Made
It’s the goal of many clay shooters and bird hunters to one day own a custom break-action smoothbore, thus the bespoke shotgun has long been a coveted item for shooting sports enthusiasts and wingshooters alike. Some of the most well-built side-by-sides and over/unders are crafted by gunsmiths in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, and England. But it is the British, specifically the gun houses of London, that have engineered the finest bespoke double guns in the world. Firms such as Purdey & Sons, Holland & Holland, Atkin, Grant, and Lang, W.W. Greener, and Boss & Co. have been constructing bespoke smoothbores for over 200 years. These guns are hand-crafted, detailed, and expensive—the cost of a British-made double can exceed $250,000. In the world of custom shotgunmakers, they are known as “London Bests,” setting the standard that every other manufacturer of bespoke shotguns strives to live up to.
U.K.・
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Check Out SW-Motech’s Catalog For The Triumph Tiger Sport 660
SW-Motech now has a bunch of goodies that bolt onto the Triumph Tiger Sport 660. Whether you need more accessories for your daily ride, or for added convenience and protection, take a gander and hold on to your wallets. The Triumph Tiger Sport 660’s blazing a trail in terms of...
The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars
This tiny craft is the cheapest helicopter on earth. How's that for a selling point? The post The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Here's Video Of Michael Schumacher Riding The Ducati X2 With Randy Mamola
When seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher showed up to take a ride on the back of the Ducati X2 at Mugello in 2006, veteran racer Randy Mamola said it came as a surprise. Watching this video in 2022, it almost seems like a fever dream—and sure enough, there’s even a moment when Valentino Rossi waves to the camera from the sidelines. This HAS to be some kind of strange dream, right?
RideApart
Furygan’s Higgins Evo Gloves Offer Top-Tier Protection For Sporty Riders
The way you ride certainly influences your gear choices, and likewise, the gear you put on for a certain ride should also influence the way you ride. Personally, when commuting around town, I do away with heavy gear in exchange for mesh apparel and riding sneakers. Of course, this means I need to be more mindful about getting spirited away when riding, as these lightweight items are definitely not as well-equipped to handle a slide or fall.
First Ford Mustang Ever Was Accidentally Sold, Which May Have Saved It
In 1964, a Ford dealership in Newfoundland Canada accidentally sold the first Mustang ever built, despite Ford only intending it to be on display. The post First Ford Mustang Ever Was Accidentally Sold, Which May Have Saved It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Parisian BMW Shop Turns BMW K 1600 GT Into Raucous Roadster
BMW recently updated its entire K 1600 lineup (GT, GTL, B, and Grand America) for 2022. Powered by a Euro 5-approved 1,649cc inline-six, the grand tourer also earns engine drag torque control, Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) “Next Generation” suspension with fully automatic load compensation, a 10.25-inch TFT display, and an adaptive headlight as standard.
