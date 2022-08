The Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation recently elected six new members to its board: James Brown, Aimee Guido, John C. Hughes, Stephen McNulty, Dustin Walker and Marney Walker. James Brown. James Brown, of Natchez, is a 2005 graduate of Co-Lin, a 2012 graduate of Northwestern State University, where he received a...

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO