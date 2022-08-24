Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
'If you were forced off the road... we need to hear from you.' Twin Falls chase witnesses wanted
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office say they need to hear from anyone who saw a driver speeding in the wrong direction early Friday morning on Highway 30. Deputies were pursuing the driver of a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata between 2:50 and 3:30...
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend
School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
Ride ATVs And Hunt For Jasper 13 Miles North Of Twin Falls ID
If spending an afternoon riding all-terrain vehicles and searching for beautiful stones such as Jasper sounds like a good time, those in Twin Falls only have to travel 20-minutes to take part in both of these incredibly fun hobbies. Rockhounding is a hobby enjoyed by many in my family. My...
Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Has Twin Falls Given the Finger to This Finger Food?
When it comes to good food, Twin Falls is continually growing in variety and quality. In addition to an amazing assortment of local restraints, Twin Falls has several popular chains to suit almost any taste. But there's a particular food in Twin Falls that feels a little underrepresented. When I...
Is People Watching The Best Thing About The Twin Falls Co. Fair?
The fair is coming! The Twin Falls County Fair is less than a week from kicking off at the fairgrounds in Filer, and despite all the rides, live entertainment, animals, and the rodeo, the best thing about going might just be watching your fellow Idahoans in various states of mind.
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
Elko Daily Free Press
'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Schedule of Events For the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair for 2022 will take place between August 31st and September 5th. Events include the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo, the epic Ponies, Pistol, and Pistons show, live music, and free shows and activities through the fairgrounds. Events at the Twin Falls County Fair. The Twin Falls...
Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism
Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
5 Of The Best Places To Catch Live Music In Twin Falls
The live music scene is pretty hopping around Twin Falls. There is always something going on and we are so here for it. If you are looking for fun places to find live music and a great environment, you have to check these places out. Copper Alibi. Copper Alibi is...
Dive In With Your Pups For The One Day Dedication To Dogs At Dierkes
The annual Pooch Splash Event held at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is right around the corner. A completely off-leash, one day dedicated to all things dogs, is a ton of fun. Pooch Splash is put together by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Details About Pooch Splash. On September 10th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Nile Virus Found in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Twin Falls County. The South Central Public Health District with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District announced the mosquitoes were caught in traps just north of Filer along the Snake River. “We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager in a statement released Monday afternoon. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.” SCPHD says people come down with the common symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, dierhea, headaches, aches and pains, joint pains, and rash. Real serious cases can impact the nervous system. People who are 50 years old and up can become seriously sick with the virus. Ward said in a few more weeks when temperatures begin to go down the risk of possible infection will also fall.
Twin Falls New Museum Walking Path Is Like Traveling Back In Time
The Twin Falls Historical Museum has a new walking path that is like traveling back in time. It is full of the rich history of Twin Falls. The walking path is new and showcases some of the tools, people, and lifestyles of the past. Twin Falls Historical Museum Walking Path.
Listen to the 23 Candidates for Twin Falls City Council Seat
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are 23 people who have officially expressed interest in an open Twin Falls City Council seat. According to the City of Twin Falls, the public will get a chance to hear the applicants speak at an upcoming council meeting on August 29, at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The seat became open when Councilman Shawn Barigar announced his resignation a couple weeks ago as he is applying for economic development director for the city. He told the council it would create a conflict of interest if he went through the application process while a holding a seat. The council will choose one of the 23 applicants who will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term and then seek reelection.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0