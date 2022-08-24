Read full article on original website
Strategic Leadership Changes At Cannabis Firms: What's New At Vertosa, Rubicon And Galexxy
Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space:. Vertosa Welcomes New Members. Cannabis company Vertosa has welcomed Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky...
‘Bias Is a Business Killer,’ Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
This article was republished with the permission of Entrepreneur Mag. I love sparkling wines, and I recently discovered the McBride Sisters Wine Company and this particular bottle: Sparkling Brut Rosé. I’ve become obsessed. I brought my new favorite bottle to dinner parties, opened it when I had guests over...
Fast Company
How you can level up your digital business with gamification
One of the most popular storylines I’m hearing about Web3 and the metaverse is that it will finally make the internet feel more like a video game. Well, I believe the best websites are already like games, because the very best websites, mobile apps, and digital experiences all use gamification in their design.
Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program
Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
Despite Digital Advances, 42% of Diners Continue to Call in Orders
Calling in via phone may not be the speediest or most efficient way of placing a restaurant order, but for many consumers, it is still one their go-to methods. According to data from PYMNTS’ October study “The Digital Divide, Aggregators: The Cost of Convenience,” created in collaboration with Paytronix, which drew from a survey more than 2,200 U.S. adults about their food ordering behavior, 42% reported having ordered via phone call in the prior three months, a significantly greater share than the 17% that had ordered via aggregator.
TechCrunch
How to incorporate web3 gaming into your Web 2.0 strategy
There is, however, clearly inherent value in blockchain technology, and the gaming industry is poised to become the focal point for mainstream adoption. While it’s still unclear what the winning models for web3 gaming will be, it seems increasingly likely that the next exponential growth in blockchain adoption will be driven by gaming and gamified experiences. The overarching vision for web3 gaming is to empower players with more control, reward them in proportion to the value they contribute and to lower the bar so that it’s not just the top 0.1% of players who can make a living through gaming.
TechCrunch
Why the ‘last click’ in e-commerce matters — and how to get it right
Checkout. By that, I mean customers who find their way to a retailer’s digital home, decide to buy an item, add the item to cart and press checkout — only to quit the last part of the transaction. This seems like a small issue, but in fact, it...
X Delivery CEO Says Shipping Isn’t Cost Center for Brands, It’s Deal Closer
Shipping costs have traditionally been taken for granted as an expense the buyer needed to bear. In consumer markets, that presumption has fallen by the wayside. In the wake of the pandemic, the shift to delivery from in-store shopping proved persistent, and free shipping has become commonplace. Amazon innovated with its Prime membership, including free shipping as a benefit.
Stay Ahead of Supply Chain Slowdowns Using This Hybrid Delivery Option That Is Transforming The Ecommerce Space
Amid ongoing supply chain challenges, an increasing number of businesses are using "click and collect" technology to streamline and improve their ecommerce deliveries.
