There is, however, clearly inherent value in blockchain technology, and the gaming industry is poised to become the focal point for mainstream adoption. While it’s still unclear what the winning models for web3 gaming will be, it seems increasingly likely that the next exponential growth in blockchain adoption will be driven by gaming and gamified experiences. The overarching vision for web3 gaming is to empower players with more control, reward them in proportion to the value they contribute and to lower the bar so that it’s not just the top 0.1% of players who can make a living through gaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO