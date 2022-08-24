ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

How you can level up your digital business with gamification

One of the most popular storylines I’m hearing about Web3 and the metaverse is that it will finally make the internet feel more like a video game. Well, I believe the best websites are already like games, because the very best websites, mobile apps, and digital experiences all use gamification in their design.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program

Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Clinton, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
pymnts

Despite Digital Advances, 42% of Diners Continue to Call in Orders

Calling in via phone may not be the speediest or most efficient way of placing a restaurant order, but for many consumers, it is still one their go-to methods. According to data from PYMNTS’ October study “The Digital Divide, Aggregators: The Cost of Convenience,” created in collaboration with Paytronix, which drew from a survey more than 2,200 U.S. adults about their food ordering behavior, 42% reported having ordered via phone call in the prior three months, a significantly greater share than the 17% that had ordered via aggregator.
RESTAURANTS
TechCrunch

How to incorporate web3 gaming into your Web 2.0 strategy

There is, however, clearly inherent value in blockchain technology, and the gaming industry is poised to become the focal point for mainstream adoption. While it’s still unclear what the winning models for web3 gaming will be, it seems increasingly likely that the next exponential growth in blockchain adoption will be driven by gaming and gamified experiences. The overarching vision for web3 gaming is to empower players with more control, reward them in proportion to the value they contribute and to lower the bar so that it’s not just the top 0.1% of players who can make a living through gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

X Delivery CEO Says Shipping Isn’t Cost Center for Brands, It’s Deal Closer

Shipping costs have traditionally been taken for granted as an expense the buyer needed to bear. In consumer markets, that presumption has fallen by the wayside. In the wake of the pandemic, the shift to delivery from in-store shopping proved persistent, and free shipping has become commonplace. Amazon innovated with its Prime membership, including free shipping as a benefit.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Frey

Comments / 0

Community Policy